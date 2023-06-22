LA CROSSE — The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team fell in both games of a doubleheader at La Crosse on Wednesday by scores of 7-3 and 7-6.

Jackson Gugel was 3-for-3 with a run batted in as a part of game one for Post 77. Brayden Hagmann, Preston Alger and Adam Anderson had two hits apiece with Alger driving in one run and Brecken Boisvert added an RBI as well. La Crosse scored five runs in the bottom of the bottom of the sixth to break open what was a two-all game. Post 77 outhit La Crosse 13-8 in game one.

Post 77 jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the second game before La Crosse rallied for the win, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off victory.

Alger was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and one run batted in for Post 77 (5-5). Carter Stelter drove in two runs and Gugel scored twice. Hagmann struck out a pair while allowing four earned runs in four innings on the mound.

Chippewa Falls hosts the team's annual wood bat tournament this weekend at Casper Park. Following games on Friday night against River Falls and Eau Claire, Post 77 hosts Marshfield on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. before finishing up with a Sunday evening game against Stevens Point at 6 p.m.

CRBL

Osseo 7, Beef River 1

At Osseo, the Merchants stayed unbeaten with a victory over the Bullfrogs.

Gabe Richardson had two doubles and drove in one run while Nolan Matson, Zak Iverson and Luke Eide had two hits apiece in the win for the Merchants (11-0). Eide drove in three runs while Matson and Todd Wienkes stole two bases apiece. Alex Byom scattered one hit and one walk in six innings while striking out six for the victory.

Will Thibideau had two hits and Reese Lucas drove in one run for the Bullfrogs (1-11).

Eau Claire Cavaliers 7, Augusta 3

At Augusta, the Cavaliers (6-4) earned a victory over the Athletics (1-8).

Up Next

Sunday will see two single games as Bloomer (3-7) hosts Jim Falls (4-6) at 12:30 p.m. before the Cavaliers and Athletics clash again on Sunday night at 6 p.m. at Carson Park. The Eau Claire Rivermen (6-4) host the Cavaliers on Monday before the final games are played before the all-star break on Wednesday when the Merchants host the Athletics, the Cavaliers welcome the Bullfrogs and the Rivermen host the Eau Claire Bears (5-4).

