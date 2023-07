STRUM — Six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning helped lift the Beef River Bullfrogs to an 11-6 Chippewa River Baseball League victory over the Augusta Athletics on Wednesday evening.

Will Thibideau had three of Beef River's 11 hits to go with three runs batted in. Taylor Rathke had two hits and two runs scored, Ryan Gray was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and Kyle Maug finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored for Beef River (2-15).

Wesley Boyarski earned the victory in relief with a pair of strikeouts in two innings pitched after Tim Prince allowed three unearned runs in six innings with five strikeouts.

Cole Stensen led Augusta with three hits and driving in one run. Ashton Oliver was 2-for-5 with a run batted in, Jakob Rosemeyer plated two runs and Logan Brown and Cody Breaker had one double apiece for Augusta (1-16).

Osseo 4, Eau Claire Bears 1

At Altoona, the Merchants won in a game shortened to six innings due to rain.

Jaxon Kostka blasted a home run and drove in two runs batted in, Nolan Matson had two hits and one run batted in and Joe Zawacki doubled and drove in a run for the Merchants (17-2). Luke Eide pitched all six innings for the victory, allowing an unearned run with 11 strikeouts.

Blake Johnson drove in Joel Zachow in the bottom of the third to tie the game before Osseo scored one in the fifth and twice in the sixth. Quentin Gonzalez pitched all six innings for the Bears (10-7), striking out eight.

NOTE: The Eau Claire Cavaliers led the Eau Claire Rivermen 1-0 in the fourth inning before the game was suspended due to weather.

Coming This Weekend

The Cavaliers (10-6) host the Cadott Red Sox (8-7) on Friday night at Carson Park before three Sunday doubleheaders — Jim Falls (6-10) hosts the Rivermen (10-7), the Athletics welcome Bloomer (5-12) and Beef River heads for Cadott to play two with the Red Sox.

Standings North Division W-L Tilden Tigers 17-3 Cadott Red Sox 8-7 Chippewa Falls LumberJacks 8-9 Jim Falls Sturgeons 6-10 Bloomer Woodticks 5-12 South Division W-L Osseo Merchants 17-2 Eau Claire Cavaliers 10-6 Eau Claire Bears 10-7 Eau Claire Rivermen 10-7 Beef River Bullfrogs 2-15 Augusta Athletics 1-16

