The Cadott Red Sox jumped out to a 5-0 lead on the way to a 5-4 victory over the Tilden Tigers on Wednesday evening at Casper Park.

Cadott (7-4) scored four runs in the first inning and other in the second inning to grab the early lead. Tilden (12-3) scored two in the third and two more in the sixth inning.

Chad Kron was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases while Zac Merritt added two hits and one run batted in. Ely Johnson added two runs batted in.

Henry Wilkinson pitched all nine innings in the victory, striking out eight batters and scattering six hits and two walks while allowing four runs (two earned).

Tanner Halverson had two hits including a home run, scored twice and drove in two. Jon Schoch doubled and Cole Zwiefelhofer drove in two runs. Halverson also struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings of relief after Cadott's early flurry.

Osseo 8, Augusta 2

At Osseo, the Merchants scored in five of the first six innings on the way to a win over the Athletics.

Gabe Richardson had half of Osseo's hits with a 3-for-4 effort including a double while driving in two runs for the Merchants (12-0). Nolan Matson doubled while Todd Wienkes scored twice and stole two bases.

Laidel Torres stuck nine to earn the win while allowing one unearned run.

Jakob Rosemeyer had two hits and drove in two runs for the Athletics (1-10).

Eau Claire Cavaliers 5, Beef River 2

At Eau Claire, the Cavaliers earned a win over the Bullfrogs.

Jack Redwine homered in a 3-for-3 effort, scoring twice and driving in two for the Cavaliers (8-5). Campbell Kapanke, Cooper Kapanke and Caden Erickson each doubled with Erickson driving in two runs.

Lucas Costley struck out six in seven innings, allowing two earned runs.

Reese Lucas and Storm Standiford each doubled for the Bullfrogs (1-12).

Eau Claire Bears 9, Eau Claire Rivermen 2

At Hallie Park, the Bears (6-4) picked up a win over the Rivermen (7-5).

