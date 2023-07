Five runs in the fourth and sixth innings helped the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks pull away to a 14-2 victory in four innings over the Cadott Red Sox on Wednesday evening at Casper Park.

Jack Bowe, Nate Hayes and Blake Trippler had three hits apiece for the LumberJacks (4-8). Hayes doubled twice and drove in three runs, Bowe had three RBIs and two runs scored and Trippler singled three times with one run batted in and scored. Nolan Hutzler added two singles and a walk and Caleb Gardow plated two runs.

That was more than enough run support for Trippler on the mound as the pitcher went the distance, allowing two earned runs while striking out six in seven innings for the win.

Logan Burzynski was 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI while Cole Bakkum drove in the other run and Chad Kron doubled for Cadott (7-6).

Eau Claire Bears 3, Augusta 1

At Altoona, the Bears scored the final three runs in a win over the Athletics.

Josh Halling was 4-for-4 with two runs batted in and one stolen base for the Bears (7-4). Joe Halling had two hits and two runs scored and Mitch Bendrickson drove in one run in the win.

Joe Zachow pitched eight innings, allowing one unearned run and striking out seven before Quintin Gonzalez tossed a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts for the save.

JJ Breaker allowed three earned runs in 7.2 innings and Jakob Rosemeyer scored a run for Augusta (1-11).

Osseo 5, Eau Claire Rivermen 0

At Osseo, the Merchants blanked the Rivermen.

Luke Eide went the distance on the mound for Osseo with nine strikeouts while scattering three hits and two walks.

Gabe Richardson was 4-for-5 with two runs batted in, Todd Wienkes added three hits including a double and Jesse Brockman had two hits for Osseo (13-0).

Alex St. John walked and singled and James Davis allowed four earned runs in six innings while striking out three for the Rivermen (7-6).

