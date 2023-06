The Tilden Tigers shut out the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks 5-0 on Wednesday evening in a Chippewa River Baseball League battle at Casper Park.

Tanner Halverson and Brendan Bresina combined to go the distance for the Tigers (10-2) as Halverson tossed eight scoreless innings with four hits and one walk allowed to go with eight strikeouts before Bresina pitched a quick ninth.

Two runs in the second and three in the fifth helped provide all the offense Tilden would need. Nolan Baier was 3-for-4 with a double and run batted in. Christian Hall and Alex Ruf had two hits apiece while Lucas Steinmetz, Halverson and Hall had one run batted in each for the Tigers.

Dawson Mathwig singled and reached base on a hit by pitch for the LumberJacks (2-8). Jack Brown threw three scoreless inning in relief of starter Dawson Rice with seven strikeouts.

Eau Claire Bears 12, Eau Claire Cavs 2

At Carson Park, the Bears scored six runs in the third to help in a seven-inning win over the Cavaliers.

Todd Lasher was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in for the Bears (5-4). Josh Halling had three hits of his own and scored twice, Nate Kent was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and one batted in and Hunter Guenther had two hits and two runs.

Guenther also was the winning pitcher with seven strong innings, striking out nine while scattering seven hits and one walk.

Gabe O'Brien finished 2-for-3 with a double and run batted in, Cooper Kapanke was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Caden Erickson doubled and scored a run for the Cavaliers (5-3).

Coming This Weekend

Father's Day Sunday features three CRBL matchups on the diamond including a pair of doubleheaders.

The North Division leading Tilden Tigers host the Eau Claire Rivermen (6-2) who are currently second in the South Division. Elsewhere the Cavaliers host the upstart Cadott Red Sox (5-4) in a pair of games at Carson Park in Eau Claire. North Division foes clash in Bloomer where the Woodticks (3-6) host the LumberJacks in a solo, nine-inning game. All games begin at 12:30 p.m.

