The Tilden Tigers overcame an early 4-1 deficit to earn a 9-4 Chippewa River Baseball League victory over the Bloomer Woodticks on Wednesday evening at Casper Park.

Tanner Halverson had four of Tilden's 15 hits including a double while driving in two runs. Cole Zwiefelhofer added three hits with a double and two RBIs, Lucas Steinmetz had two hits and scored four runs and Ben Steinmetz was 2-for-4.

Justin Ignarski earned the win on the mound for the Tigers (15-3), pitching five innings and striking out three while allowing four earned runs (three earned).

Ethan Rothbauer and Sean Hurt had two his apiece and Rothbauer scored twice for Bloomer (4-10).

Eau Claire Rivermen 8, Beef River 7

At Strum, the Rivermen scored once in the 10th for a victory over the Bullfrogs.

Eau Claire (9-6) took the lead in the top of the 10th with a run on a wild pitch. Blake Loegering hit a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth to tie the game. Sawyer Sturz and Tyler Gray had three hits each and James Davis had two hits including a double and plated two.

Reese Lucas hit a two-run home run to lead the Bullfrogs (1-15). Austin Baker, Ryan Gray, Gio Basile and Carter Johnson had two hits each.

Osseo 13, Augusta 0

At Osseo, the Merchants (16-0) stayed unbeaten in shutting out the Athletics (1-13)

Eau Claire Cavaliers 6, Eau Claire Bears 4

At Altoona, the Cavs (9-5) bested the Bears (8-6) for a victory.

