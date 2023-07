CADOTT — The Cadott Red Sox and Beef River Bullfrogs split a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader on Sunday afternoon.

Cadott won game on 2-0 before Beef River earned an 8-7 victory in game two.

Henry Wilkinson tossed a two-hit shutout in game one for Red Sox, striking out nine while walking four. Cadott scored on run in each of the first two innings. Ely Johnson blasted a solo home run and Cole Bakkum doubled and drove in the other run for the Red Sox. Gio Basile allowed two earned runs in six innings with five strikeouts for the Bullfrogs.

Two runs in the top of the seventh helped the Bullfrogs earn a win in the second game to split the doubleheader.

Ryan Gray was 4-for-4 with three runs scored for Beef River (3-16). Will Thibideau, Kyle Maug and Storm Standiford had two hits apiece with Wesley Boyarski, Maug and Standiford each driving in two. Boyarski earned the win in relief, allowing one run in 1.1 innings after Ethan Bartels pitched 5.2 innings and allowed six runs (one earned).

Logan Burzynski led Cadott with three hits including a double and Johnson added two hits for the Red Sox (9-9).

Eau Claire Rivermen 13-6, Jim Falls 0-2

At Jim Falls, the Rivermen won two games against the Sturgeons by scores of 13-0 and 6-2.

Carson Soukup was 4-for-5 with three doubles, three runs scored and a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead the Rivermen in the first game. Blake Loegering was 4-for-5 with three doubles while James Davis, Joel Effertz, Jake Becker and Andy Niese had two hits each as the Rivermen had 19 hits. Tyler Gray tossed a six-hit shutout with five strikeouts to log his 15th career league shutout. Evan Dennis doubled for Jim Falls.

Three runs in the seventh helped the Rivermen (12-7) pull away to a win in game two. Effertz had three hits and drove in one while Niese was 2-for-4 with a run batted in for the Rivermen. Jesse Urbanek pitched all seven innings, striking out three while allowing two earned runs.

Tristan Hable and Bobby Soran had two hits each and Bob Mauer doubled and drove in one run for the Sturgeons (6-12).

The second win marked Niese's 200th career victory as a manager. The longtime Chippewa Falls LumberJacks and Rivermen manager is the first in league history to reach the 200-win mark.

Bloomer 1-5, Augusta 0-9

At Augusta, the Woodticks and Athletics split a doubleheader as Bloomer (6-13) took game one 1-0 and Augusta (2-17) won the second matchup 9-5.

Friday

Eau Claire Cavs 8, Cadott 4

At Eau Claire, the Cavaliers scored five runs in the fifth inning to help earn a win over the Red Sox.

Andrew Milner earned the win for Eau Claire (11-6), striking out seven in five innings while allowing one earned run. Cody Dayton, Gabe O'Brien and Tyson Woodcock had two hits each in the win and Caden Erickson doubled and drove in one.

Jonah Hanson, Cole Bakkum and Logan Burzynski each had two hits with Hanson and Bakkum driving in one run each for the Red Sox (8-8).

Coming This Week

The Eau Claire Cavaliers (11-6) host Osseo (17-2) on Tuesday night at Carson Park before three games are set for Wednesday night with the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks (8-9) hosting Jim Falls, the Athletics welcoming the Eau Claire Bears (10-7) and the Cavaliers play at Beef River.

Standings North Division W-L Tilden Tigers 17-3 Cadott Red Sox 9-9 Chippewa Falls LumberJacks 8-9 Jim Falls Sturgeons 6-12 Bloomer Woodticks 6-13 South Division W-L Osseo Merchants 17-2 Eau Claire Cavaliers 11-6 Eau Claire Rivermen 12-7 Eau Claire Bears 10-7 Beef River Bullfrogs 3-16 Augusta Athletics 2-17

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23