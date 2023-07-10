CADOTT — It took a pair of extra innings before the Tilden Tigers edged the Cadott Red Sox 8-7 on Sunday in a Chippewa River Baseball League battle of North Division contenders.

Jacob Lacy's stolen base in the 11th inning was the difference. PJ LeQuia was 4-for-5 with one steal to lead the Tilden offense which had 13 total hits. Jordan Steinmetz and Cole Zwiefelhofer added three hits apiece with Steinmetz driving in two runs. Tanner Halverson plated three runs and Nolan Baier drove in two for the Tigers (14-3). Halverson pitched five innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

Cole Bakkum homered and drove in two for Cadott (7-6). Jonah Hanson and Sam Feck had two hits each with Feck doubling and driving in one. Henry Wilkinson allowed seven runs (three earned) in nine innings with three strikeouts.

Chippewa Falls 7-17, Beef River 2-7

At Casper Park, the LumberJacks prevailed in both games of a doubleheader against the Bullfrogs by scores of 7-2 and 17-7.

Dawson Rice went the distance in the first game, striking out three in allowing two runs (one earned) across seven innings. The LumberJacks scored all seven runs in the third inning including a two-run home run by Nolan Hutzler. Nate Hayes drove in two while Caleb Gardow, Cole Bowe and Blake Trippler also had one RBI each in the inning.

Ryan Gray was 3-for-3 with a double, Gio Basile drove in one and Colin Boyarski doubled for the Bullfrogs.

Another big inning set the tone in game two as Chippewa Falls scored 10 runs in the first inning. Gardow finished 4-for-4 with two doubles and seven runs batted in for Chippewa Falls (6-9). Trevor Franz and Jake Varsho had two hits apiece and combined to score five runs, Hayes drove in three and Matt Martineau doubled and scored twice. Dylan Waters was the winner on the mound, allowing four earned runs in four innings.

Taylor Rathke had two singles and two RBIs, Boyarski and Reece Lucas each doubled for Beef River (1-13).

Eau Claire Bears 7-4, Bloomer 2-6

At Hallie Park, the Bears and Woodticks split a doubleheader with the Bears taking the opener 7-2 before the Woodticks scored a 6-4 victory in game two.

Mitch Bendickson had three hits and three runs batted in while Todd Lasher had two hits and one run driven in for the Bears in support of starter Quintin Gonzalez who scattered five hits, two walks and two runs (one earned) in seven innings while striking out 15. Connor Hicks had two hits for Bloomer.

Hicks added two hits in the second game to go with one run scored and a walk in the victory. Cole Schwab was the winning pitcher for Bloomer (4-10), allowing four runs (three earned) in seven innings while striking out five.

Jack Shirpke was 3-for-4 with one RBI and Lasher had two hits including a double and a walk for Eau Claire (8-5).

Osseo 13-10, Jim Falls 2-0

At Jim Falls, the Merchants stayed unbeaten with wins of 13-2 and 10-0 against the Sturgeons.

Ryan Freitag and Gabe Richardson each homered in the first game as Richardson was 2-for-4 with four runs batted in and Freitag added two hits, three runs scored and two RBIs. Todd Wienkes also drove in two and Jaxon Kostka had two hits and one run batted in. Alex Byom struck out nine in five innings with two earned runs allowed for the win on the mound. Liam Brennan drove in both runs for the Sturgeons.

Richardson drove in two more runs with two hits and scored three runs in the second game. Kostka had two hits and three RBIs while Nolan Matson had two RBIs for the Merchants (15-0). Laidel Torrez tossed the five-inning shutout, striking out eight while scattering three hits.

Tristin Hable, Bobby Soran and Austin Sykora had one hit each for Jim Falls (6-8).

Eau Claire Rivermen 6, Augusta 5

At Eau Claire, the Rivermen edged the Athletics for a victory.

Saturday

Jim Falls 3-15, Bloomer 0-2

At Jim Falls, the Sturgeons swept the Woodticks by scores of 3-0 and 15-2.

AJ Schmenauer tripled as a part of a 2-for-3 effort with one run batted in and Jake Eslinger drove in two for the Sturgeons. Schemenauer also went seven innings, scattering three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in the shutout.

Joe Wallgren allowed three runs (one earned) in seven innings with a pair of punchouts for the Woodticks and Jackson Simmons doubled.

The Sturgeon bats came alive in the second game with nine runs in the second and fifth in the third of a five-inning win. Mayson Tester, Schemenauer, Justin Toman, Bob Mauer and Liam Brennan had two hits apiece for Jim Falls. Toman homered and drove in three, Schemenauer doubled and plated two and Tester had two runs batted in while Tristin Hable also drove in two and scored twice. Will Jacobson earned the win in the hill with two earned runs allowed in four innings while striking out two.

Jeremiah Campbell had two hits including a triple, Conner Higgins had two hits and on RBI and Tyler Plitzner drove in one for Bloomer.

Friday

Tilden 7, Chippewa Falls 2

At Casper Park, the Tigers scored four in the top of the first to set the tone in a win over the LumberJacks.

Lucas Steinmetz was 4-for-5 with four singles and one run batted in for the Tigers. Cole Zwiefelhofer had three hits and two runs scored while Jake Lacy and PJ LeQuia had two his each and combined for five runs batted in. Stephen Scatassa struck out five in four innings to earn the win.

Jack Bowe singled three times and scored once, Nate Hayes had two singles and two RBIs and Blake Trippler added two singles for the LumberJacks.

Coming Wednesday

Four matches are set for Wednsday evening as Tilden hosts Bloomer, Beef River welcomes the Rivermen, the Merchants travel to Augusta and the Bears host the Eau Claire Cavaliers (8-5).

American Legion

Post 77 1-4 at Gopher Classic

At Mankato, the Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team went 1-4 over three days of pool play at the Gopher Classic from Friday through Sunday.

Post 77 defeated Rapid City (S.D) 11-6 on Sunday with losses throughout the weekend to LeSuer Henderson (Minn.) 8-6, Mankato American (Minn.) 7-2, New Prague (Minn.) 7-0 and Moorehead (Minn.) 5-0.

Brayden Hagmann and Grady Fredrick hit home runs in the opening loss to Rapid City as a part of the weekend for Post 77 (11-12).

