Trump supporters rally in Downtown La Crosse to fill SCOTUS seat

She said that to her, as an independent voter and former member of law enforcement, the rush to get the seat filled isn't political, but instead about upholding the president's constitutional right to appoint Supreme Court justices. She said that no matter who the president is, either side would be unhappy.

"I'm very much a person that says we have to follow what the Constitution tells us to do, even if we are unhappy about having to do it. We're supposed to be a country of law and order, so let's stick to that," Stott said.

Others at the rally agreed that, while the country is in a hyper-divided state, this moment should be a time of non-partisanship.

"I think we should all get together, and even though we're divided on some issues, we have to agree to disagree, and we're all one nation, we're all Americans and we need to come together to keep it a strong country," said Wayne Theiesing, from La Crosse.

For Sabrina Ross, who immigrated from El Salvador 41 years ago, upholding the Constitution is especially important.

"Having come from a third world country, I do see the freedoms. It's for freedom. I'm fighting for freedom, the freedom of this nation," Ross said at the rally, holding a Trump sign among the crowd.