Trump supporters rally in Downtown La Crosse to fill SCOTUS seat

A group of Trump supporters and local political candidates rallied outside of Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Downtown La Crosse office Thursday, calling for officials to confirm judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court.
About half of the group was wearing masks, but almost all of them had a sign or flag while rallying in the cold, chanting "ACB" and "Fill that seat!" while also advocating to get out the vote for President Donald Trump and other Republicans on Nov. 3.
Barrett's nomination to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become highly political, as Democrats call it a hypocritical move because of Republicans' refusal to approve an Obama justice nomination in February 2016, an election year, while Republicans have chalked the pushback up to another political jab at Trump from the left.
"We cannot allow this to take place any longer. This woman needs to be confirmed, put on the Supreme Court so we can carry on as a nation. These people keep putting politics above our country and we've had enough," candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, Derrick Van Orden, told the crowd.
"La Crosse is a red zone for COVID-19 infections and Republicans should be working on passing bipartisan COVID-19 response legislation that helps stop the spread of this deadly pandemic and brings relief to families," Sen. Baldwin said in a statement in response to the rally.
"It is wrong for Senate Republicans to rush a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court to do what President Trump wants — terminate the Affordable Care Act and take away protections for people with pre-existing conditions during a deadly pandemic," she added. "The people of Wisconsin should vote in this election before the Senate votes on this nomination."
The Senate Judiciary Committee's public hearings for Coney Barrett wrapped up this week, and Van Orden said his favorite moment was when the judge was asked to show the notes she had prepared for the hearings and held up a blank notepad.
The vote on Coney Barrett's nomination will take place on Thursday, Oct. 22, roughly two weeks before election day, and Republicans are confident they have the votes.
The rally was met with mixed responses from passersby, one man stopping to show Van Orden his dog's Trump collar, and while others honked in support.
"I think anybody can claim anything as hypocritical when it doesn't work out in their favor. The sad part is that I think if the shoe were on the other foot, they would not consider it hypocritical at all," said Terri Stott of the La Crosse area, who was at the rally with her two young sons.
She said that to her, as an independent voter and former member of law enforcement, the rush to get the seat filled isn't political, but instead about upholding the president's constitutional right to appoint Supreme Court justices. She said that no matter who the president is, either side would be unhappy.
"I'm very much a person that says we have to follow what the Constitution tells us to do, even if we are unhappy about having to do it. We're supposed to be a country of law and order, so let's stick to that," Stott said.
Others at the rally agreed that, while the country is in a hyper-divided state, this moment should be a time of non-partisanship.
"I think we should all get together, and even though we're divided on some issues, we have to agree to disagree, and we're all one nation, we're all Americans and we need to come together to keep it a strong country," said Wayne Theiesing, from La Crosse.
For Sabrina Ross, who immigrated from El Salvador 41 years ago, upholding the Constitution is especially important.
"Having come from a third world country, I do see the freedoms. It's for freedom. I'm fighting for freedom, the freedom of this nation," Ross said at the rally, holding a Trump sign among the crowd.
Ross, a resident of West Salem who is now a legal U.S. citizen that will cast her vote for Trump in November, paraphrased a quote from the late Justice Ginsburg when asked if she felt the nominee process was hypocritical.
"The president doesn't stop being president in an election year," Ross said.
Three weeks til election day
With election day nearly three weeks away, those at the rally were energized to get the vote out for Republicans.
"We've got a couple weeks left here," Van Orden said to the crowd, "And I want you all to remember this is the most important election in the history of our nation."
"And looking, and seeing what the Democratic Party, including Tammy Baldwin and Ron Kind, are willing to do to prevent the United States from functioning as a country is an example of why we absolutely have to get Donald J. Trump reelected," he said.
"We need to get Van Orden elected!," someone yelled in response. "And Jerome Gundersen," the Republican running for the 95th State Assembly, who was also at the rally, Van Orden echoed back.
"If Derrick Van Orden is so concerned with the confirmation of the Supreme Court nominee, perhaps he should run for Senate instead since that is where those decisions are made," Rep. Ron Kind's campaign said in a statement responding to the rally.
"In the meantime, Congressman Kind is focused on keeping his constituents safe by encouraging social distancing and wearing facial coverings, and fighting to get Wisconsin's workers, families, farmers, small businesses, and health care system the support they so badly need," his campaign added.
Theiesing said he's voting for Trump because he is fearful of socialism creeping into the country, and wants a safe, free and fair country.
"America needs to be the strongest country in the world for it to be a stable world," he said.
Ross encouraged people to get out and vote. "It is a right that not many around the world — people don't have that privilege," Ross said.
"And vote your principals. People a lot of times they just vote for a party, or for a person," she said. "Vote for your principals, your values."
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!