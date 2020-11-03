U.S. House District 3: Kind showing a lead with 70% of votes reported

With nearly 70% of precincts in the district reporting, Democratic incumbent Rep. Ron Kind is showing a lead against Republican opponent Derrick Van Orden after trailing slightly in early reporting.

Kind is leading by just over 7,000 votes, according to reporting from 14 of the 18 counties that make up District 3.

Here are the vote tallies:

Ron Kind, D-La Crosse (i) — 101,472 votes

Derrick Van Orden, R-Hager City — 94,348 votes

Buffalo, Grant, Pierce and Trempealeau counties have yet to report any vote tallies yet, and no counties have reported a complete tally.

About the race

In a press call on election night, Kind told reporters that he's hopeful the race will be in his favor once all the votes are counted.

"Every two years you face a job review. I think I've done a nice job for folks back home, being very accessible to them, being responsive to the challenges that we have here, being that independent voice that they demand in Washington, and therefore, I think the election will speak for itself based on the work that I've done," Kind said.