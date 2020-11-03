U.S. House District 3: Live results in Kind v. Van Orden race

With nearly half of precincts in the district reporting, Democratic incumbent Rep. Ron Kind is showing a narrow, early lead against Republican opponent Derrick Van Orden after trailing slightly in early reporting.

Kind is leading by about 2,700 votes, according to early reporting from 14 of the 18 counties that make up District 3. Just around 40% of precincts in the district have reported.

Here are the vote tallies:

Ron Kind, D-La Crosse (i) — 72,283 votes

Derrick Van Orden, R-Hager City — 69,562 votes

Buffalo, Grant, Pierce and Trempealeau counties have yet to report any vote tallies yet, and no counties have reported a complete tally.

About the race

In a press call on election night, Kind told reporters that he's hopeful the race will be in his favor once all the votes are counted.