U.S. House District 3: With 99% of results in, Kind shows lead of nearly 12,000 votes

With 99% of precincts in the district reporting, Democratic incumbent Rep. Ron Kind is likely to hold on to his lead against Republican opponent Derrick Van Orden after trailing slightly in early reporting.

There is a scattering of small precincts that have yet to report final tallies. Clerks for those precincts were not immediately reached, and final results may not be known until later Wednesday morning.

Here are the vote tallies:

Ron Kind, D-La Crosse (i) — 197,821 votes

Derrick Van Orden, R-Hager City — 185,927 votes

The last time Kind faced an opponent in 2018, he won with nearly 60% of the vote and nearly 61,000 votes, making this race a much closer margin than previous challenges. He has turned out nearly 10,000 new votes from the last race.

About the race

In a press call about an hour after polls closed in Wisconsin, Kind told reporters that he's hopeful the race will be in his favor once all the votes are counted.