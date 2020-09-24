UW-L taking phased reopen approach, preparing for Oktoberfest weekend

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse will begin reopening its campus in a phased approach during the next two weeks, after telling all students to "shelter-in-place" and moving classes online after a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Any in-person classes will resume Oct. 5. The school has been testing the 1,500 students who remained in their dorms during the shutdown, and there has been a decline in numbers, Chancellor Joe Gow said during a virtual open forum Thursday.
"We're finding we're doing pretty well with the virus," Gow said. "The numbers are not nearly as high as they were two weeks ago."
As of Wednesday, UW-La Crosse has had 298 positive cases of COVID-19 since the semester started. A total of 17 cases were reported Wednesday, which is down from when campus shut down.
Of the 3,000 students who live in UW-L residence halls, about half of them chose to shelter-in-place elsewhere. Starting next week, those roughly 1,500 students will begin returning to their rooms.
The students signed up for a specific day to move back, and will either need to be tested by the school or show that they were tested elsewhere before moving in.
About 350 students withdrew their contracts from the residence halls, and were all granted refunds, Gow said.
"Testing is really at the heart of the Eagles Return Safely program," Gow said.
The campus is offering free walk-in tests with the county this week, and officials said that they are on-average testing 360 individuals a day.
There are two types of tests being offered: an antigen test is available to those living in the dorms and is used as more of a screening for those who are asymptomatic; and a PCR test that's more diagnostic and is available to those with symptoms.
In addition, more than 5,000 masks have been made available to students both on and off campus, and other precautions such as spreading out dining services and social-distancing signs are being used.
Officials said they have increased personal protective equipment, or PPE, for student staff working in the residence halls, after staff shortly went on strike and rallied against unsafe working conditions, and have outlined more clearly what duties can be done virtually.
"We are still taking suggestions. If there are different needs our staff has, absolutely we are prepared to make that happen," said Jennifer Brundage with the university's residence life.
Preparing for Oktoberfest weekend
This weekend, in a normal year, the streets of La Crosse typically fill up with people celebrating Oktoberfest. The traditional celebration has been cancelled, but officials said they're aware that bars and students are preparing to still celebrate.
"We are aware that this is Oktoberfest weekend, which would traditionally start tonight and run through Sunday. We have received reports" of bar specials and house parties, campus police chief Allen Hill said.
Officials said that both UW-L and city of La Crosse police will be patrolling celebrations closely, and that although they cannot enforce the state's mask requirement as law, they will be providing education to those who choose not to wear them.
"I think we all agree that, if the bars, it would be helpful if they were a little more cooperative on social distancing and other measures like masking," Gow said.
Keeping conditions safe for off-campus students and policing student behavior has been a challenge for the university, officials said.
"The classroom situations, we have those pretty well figured out in terms of the way we arrange the chairs and where we put the plexiglass and the masks and so-on," Gow said.
"It's the other spaces on campus that are really all about student life that are the ones that are a little harder," he said.
"We have not had to expel anyone at this point, however a number of cases are being examined right now as we speak," said Vice Chancellor Dr. Vitaliano Figueroa about possible punishment for unsafe behavior.
Looking ahead
Some campuses have said they will send students home during Thanksgiving break and remain all-remote, but UW-L hasn't yet, especially as the community remains a hot spot.
As for travel at Thanksgiving break, Provost Betsy Morgan said: "We're going to say, think about it seriously and if the travel is absolutely necessary."
The campus has also not made a final decision on whether it will keep its spring break.
Officials said they are looking to start spring semester a week later and not have a spring break, and instead have a non-class day to break up the semester. That decision will be made in the coming weeks.
Gow said he's heard calls from community members to send the students home as cases continue to spike in young adults, but he said it's more complicated than that.
"This is where they live," Gow said of the roughly 7,000 students who live off campus, "this is where they vote. They are citizens of La Crosse."
"It's important for everybody to remember, that's how this works, when we all do our part. You hear a lot of things directed at students," Gow said, "but ultimately it's all of us. Every administrator, student, faculty member, staff member, community member has to wear a mask, has to keep distanced and avoid large gatherings."
