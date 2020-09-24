UW-L taking phased reopen approach, preparing for Oktoberfest weekend

"We have not had to expel anyone at this point, however a number of cases are being examined right now as we speak," said Vice Chancellor Dr. Vitaliano Figueroa about possible punishment for unsafe behavior.

Looking ahead

Some campuses have said they will send students home during Thanksgiving break and remain all-remote, but UW-L hasn't yet, especially as the community remains a hot spot.

As for travel at Thanksgiving break, Provost Betsy Morgan said: "We're going to say, think about it seriously and if the travel is absolutely necessary."

The campus has also not made a final decision on whether it will keep its spring break.

Officials said they are looking to start spring semester a week later and not have a spring break, and instead have a non-class day to break up the semester. That decision will be made in the coming weeks.

Gow said he's heard calls from community members to send the students home as cases continue to spike in young adults, but he said it's more complicated than that.

"This is where they live," Gow said of the roughly 7,000 students who live off campus, "this is where they vote. They are citizens of La Crosse."

"It's important for everybody to remember, that's how this works, when we all do our part. You hear a lot of things directed at students," Gow said, "but ultimately it's all of us. Every administrator, student, faculty member, staff member, community member has to wear a mask, has to keep distanced and avoid large gatherings."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.