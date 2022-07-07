WATCH NOW: Bloomer Brewing Company is staying afloat, and expanding its offerings

BLOOMER — Bloomer Brewing Company is owned and operated by Michelle Stolt and her husband Ryan. The two moved to Wisconsin all the way from Texas to make a go of running the brewery, taking over the business from Ryan’s parents.

Dave and Cindy Stolt, Ryan’s parents, had rented a spot down in the old bloomer brewery and decided to sell it. When they told Michelle and Ryan about their plan, Ryan said he wanted to make a go of running the place.

“They were just getting to the age where it either needed to grow, or they were going to sell it,” Michelle said.

Michelle and Ryan figured they could grow the business.

“We were living in Texas and had just built our brand new house,” Michelle said. “Within nine months of building and moving into our brand new house, we packed up and moved to Wisconsin.”

After spending about a year running the brewing company in the small, rented brewing space across town, they bought the building where Bloomer Brewing Company currently resides and moved to the new location on Ninth Avenue. They moved all the brewing and packaging equipment into the new facility.

It was a lot of work transitioning to the new building, and moving the equipment.

“It was big. You don't think about how big that equipment is until you try to go to move it. So it was an endeavor,” she said.

But they had reasons to be hopeful that the new space would be worthwhile.

“Business was doing very well at the other place, even though it was hidden,” Michelle said. “We remodeled this place. It was beautiful. We were so happy and excited to get in and get going.”

They had their grand opening in February of 2020.

Then COVID hit. The month after they opened they and most other restaurants and brewing operations in the country, were shuttering their doors.

“I remember St. Patrick's Day is when they said everyone had to be shut down at five,” she said. “We had all this food… we had a huge St. Patty's Day party planned. They closed school early and everyone was super nice — all the teachers and everybody, it felt like, in town came up that night.”

Michelle said they made the best of a bad situation, cooking all the pizzas they had on hand and feeding anyone who walked through the door.

“People were drinking, drinking, drinking and then we shut down at five o'clock. So it kind of sucked watching our dream just shut, with the unknown.”

Nobody knew how long or tiresome the pandemic would be or what the economy held in store. Many businesses did not survive that time period.

“But we made it. We made it through,” Michelle said. “The community was a huge asset for us. They came knocking on the door.”

Michelle said they survived through creativity and dedication.

“We did beer runs. We would bring beer and put it on the front porch and then they’d leave money on the patio. We did a lot of that. We did growler fills — we opened up every Friday so people could come and fill their growlers or buy a case,” she said. “Anything to help keep the lights on and so we didn't lose the beer that we had.”

Now the business is open, complete with a huge patio addition for outdoor eating and drinking.

Bloomer Brewing Company is a small but impressive operation. The inside is spacious and comfortable. The outside is fun and perfect for social distancing. There are game nights, arcade machines and plenty of seating. And all the beer is brewed on sight.

Ryan Stolt designs all the beer labels himself. The extended family pitches in to keep the place running and staffed.

This week Bloomer Brewing Company begins offering a food menu. The hope is that people will come out and eat and drink some delicious fresh brewed beer.

“We're going to try to get some of that crowd of people who are going to come and eat, and take advantage of staying here for a little bit of time,” she said.

More than anything Michelle said she hopes people will make the trip to see them and the many other small businesses in Bloomer.

“It's a fun place to be so if you have nowhere else to go, come on down and hang here,” she said. “Bloomer as a community has a lot to offer.”