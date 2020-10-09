WATCH NOW: During farm campaign stop, Klobuchar and Baldwin pitch Biden's rural plan

Preparing for SCOTUS

Much attention continues to be on whether or not Congress will confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsberg's vacancy, Amy Coney Barrett, before the election.

And as officials gear up for the confirmation hearings, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee and has gone through hearings for four other judges, said she's preparing in similar ways.

"I prepare in the same way. You learn the record and you really get ready to ask questions based on things you're really interested in. And I traditionally have been really interested in what a certain nominee thinks about precedent and the law, and how that's going to effect real people's lives," Klobuchar said.

She said she specifically is concerned about Barrett's record on the Affordable Care Act, which the court is set to rule on shortly after the election.

"Which is really scary, because That's the bill that protects people from being kicked off their insurance for preexisting conditions," she said.