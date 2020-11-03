WATCH NOW: La Crosse voters turn out at polls, Election Defenders answer questions

One nonprofit group, the "Election Defenders," was stationed outside the polling place Tuesday, there to provide support to voters.

The group was offering masks, hand sanitizer, pens and gloves to voters if they were without, and were there to help answer questions, like when two voters accidently went to the wrong polling place, or checking in with a group of young voters walking by.

"Everybody able to vote?," one of the group members asked, to which the group excitedly responded "yes!"

"We're just here to provide support," said volunteer Jillian Ritchie, who was wearing a yellow hoodie that read "count every vote" on it.

"Just to make sure that everybody's able to vote and if they needed anything, that we would be available," she said.

Members of the group, which deployed thousands of volunteers to different polling places across the nation on Tuesday, said that there was too much confusion for voters this election, from when and how to mail in your ballot to if you needed to wear a mask at your polling site.

"There's too many different rules, and then you hear on the news, one state has one policy — it's just, it's almost a strategy to confuse," said volunteer Kent Gallaway.