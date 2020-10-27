Watch Now: On Wisconsin's worst day of the pandemic, thousands pack in at West Salem race track for Trump Rally

Ahead of the president's remarks, creator and CEO of MyPillow and conservative Mike Lindell spoke, as did Republican candidates Dan Kapanke, who is running for state Senate, and Derrick Van Orden, running for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.

The three gave energized speeches to the crowd, sending hopes of a red wave, and underscoring the upcoming election as critical to protecting conservative values for generations to come.

"The time is now, because we know what the Democrats stand for. They have let us know that," Kapanke told the crowd, who used his remarks to criticize the Democrats response to COVID-19 and stances on gun control, police reform and abortion rights.

"What should be our game plan? They have shown us theirs. What do you think our game plan should be? Right here ladies and gentlemen. Right here," he said, the crowd beginning to chant "four more years."

"Four more years, that's our game plan," he said.

"We're gonna elect our people up and down, everybody vote Republican. Let's do it right? This is the greatest experiment in government that the world has ever seen in the United States of America," Kapanke said.