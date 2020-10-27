Watch Now: On Wisconsin's worst day of the pandemic, thousands pack in at West Salem race track for Trump Rally

WEST SALEM — Thousands filled the stands of a race track in West Salem on Tuesday for a campaign rally for President Donald Trump, the same day Wisconsin reported record numbers of COVID-19 in the state.
Just one week from election day, the rally, held at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, is Trump's third trip to the state in the past 10 days, a sign that the candidates aren’t taking Wisconsin for granted this election cycle.
But the president’s visit correlated with a dark day for the state, after it reported a record 5,262 new cases of COVID-19, 84 of those in La Crosse County, coming off of the state’s deadliest week of the pandemic yet.
Trump’s tone over the pandemic has shifted slightly in recent weeks, and he has used his recovery from the virus himself to downplay the pandemic for everyday Americans, despite the fact that cases, deaths and hospitalizations are rising all over the country, including in Wisconsin, and officials are warning of a “dark winter.”
“We’re turning the corner. We’re rounding, like this race track,” Trump said at Tuesday’s rally.
Thousands of Trump fans packed into the race track on Tuesday, a cold Wisconsin night at an outdoor venue. It was an energized group who jumped and cheered in excitement as the president made a “victory lap” around the Speedway race track in his car and eventually took the stage.
Many supporters waited for hours in line and in the stands of the venue awaiting the president’s arrival, dancing to music, doing the wave, decorated in Trump gear everywhere you turned, even on the track’s scoreboard, which read “2020” at the top and “45” in each ranking slot.
There was virtually no social distancing among the crowd, and those in attendance were largely without masks, including the president and speakers. Some members of the crowd wore facial coverings, including red “MAGA” masks, and many were bundled in winter Wisconsin attire, like scarves and high-collar jackets, a record-cold night.
Ahead of the event, local doctors and officials urged the campaign to cancel the event, fearful that it could become a hotbed for the virus.
“President Trump refuses to listen to science,” said Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, during a call with local leaders Monday. “And President Trump is planning a superspreader event right here in our backyard.”
“Basically he’s saying we’re on our own during this pandemic. His visit to West Salem on Tuesday will be nothing more than another super spreader event that will remind Wisconsinites what a failure he has been in addressing this pandemic,” said Michael Smuksta, chair La Crosse County Democratic Party, during that same call.
Other Republicans, including candidate for state Senate, Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse, were critical of Democrats' response to the pandemic at the rally, calling to reopen schools, churches and businesses. But leaders of the left fired back.
“It is laughable that Dan Kapanke is critical of the Dems' COVID response when he is vying to be part of a Republican caucus that has refused to help small businesses, families, schools and communities over the last 200 days,” said Kate Constalie, spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, in a statement.
“Wisconsin just had the highest records of COVID cases and deaths and in return Dan’s jeopardizing public health to further his political ambitions,” Constalie said in her statement.
At the rally, Trump claimed that the pandemic is a political tool, suggesting media coverage and concern over the surge of the novel coronavirus would dissipate on Nov. 4, the day after the election.
The White House has recently said its immediate plans to face the pandemic isn’t to control it, but to energize vaccine development and make therapeutic treatments widely available, which Trump echoed at the rally Tuesday.
Trump was critical about Biden’s national plan to face the pandemic if elected, and public safety measures by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
“Biden’s cruel and senseless lockdowns would cause countless deaths from suicide and from all of the problems,” and would hurt the economy, Trump said.
“We gotta open up our states. You gotta tell your governor, we gotta open up our states. Does anybody like your governor? Do you like him?,” Trump asked the crowd, which let out “boos” in response.
“Who likes the governor? Is he gonna win reelection? Who does not like the governor?,” Trump continued, taking a sort-of informal poll while never formally naming Evers.
All eyes on Wisconsin
Wisconsin is sure to be a must-watch state in the coming days, a battleground state that Trump narrowly won in 2016, which makes the United States Supreme Court ruling against an extended counting period for absentee ballots that much more significant for the race.
Trump, who began encouraging voters to utilize early voting practices at Tuesday's rally, quickly shifted tone to making unfounded claims about ballot counting and absentee voting.
“Now they say we’d like to get the ballots and maybe get them within a few days of the election, and we’ll take 10 days to count them up. Oh good, let’s let the whole world wait while you count your ballots,” he said.
“And you know what happens while they’re counting them? They’re dumping more ballots in there. Where did they come from?,” Trump said.
“We had a great ruling, right here,” he said of the Wisconsin absentee deadline ruling. Yesterday, the Supreme Court said, nope, that’s your date ... November third, that's your date.”
Ahead of the president's remarks, creator and CEO of MyPillow and conservative Mike Lindell spoke, as did Republican candidates Dan Kapanke, who is running for state Senate, and Derrick Van Orden, running for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
The three gave energized speeches to the crowd, sending hopes of a red wave, and underscoring the upcoming election as critical to protecting conservative values for generations to come.
"The time is now, because we know what the Democrats stand for. They have let us know that," Kapanke told the crowd, who used his remarks to criticize the Democrats response to COVID-19 and stances on gun control, police reform and abortion rights.
"What should be our game plan? They have shown us theirs. What do you think our game plan should be? Right here ladies and gentlemen. Right here," he said, the crowd beginning to chant "four more years."
"Four more years, that's our game plan," he said.
"We're gonna elect our people up and down, everybody vote Republican. Let's do it right? This is the greatest experiment in government that the world has ever seen in the United States of America," Kapanke said.
Congressional candidate Van Orden struck a sharper tone to energize Republican voters at the rally, signaling that Trump and his supporters aren't going anywhere.
"This is an all hands-on-deck evolution up and down this ticket," Van Orden said.
"You are not sunshine patriots. You are not summer soldiers. You are proud Americans fighting for the freedom of our children and our grandchildren," he said, quoting a piece by Thomas Paine written during the American Revolution.
Trump, who gave a shout out to Van Orden during his remarks, adding that his opponent, Rep. Kind, was “not good," was equally hopeful and energetic for a red wave in Wisconsin.
“Are we winning, Andrew, please? If we don’t win we’re gonna fire you so fast,” Trump said to Wisconsin GOP chair Andrew Hitt at the rally. “Just get out that vote.”
Trump’s Wisconsin visits aren’t the only to watch in the coming days. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife are set to visit Wisconsin on Wednesday, and former Vice President Biden has plans to visit the state on Friday, though no other details are immediately known.
Biden's campaign held a bipartisan virtual event in La Crosse on Tuesday, with Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, Van Orden's opponent, and former Republican Senator Jeff Flake ahead of the rally, discussing what's at stake this election.
During his remarks Trump also hit on topics including the economy, jobs, immigration, gun rights, abortion, the Green New Deal, suburban women, the Supreme Court, foreign affairs, protesters and more.
He spent several minutes discussing fracking and oil, a top-of-mind issue for the president after his last debate with Biden, but he struggled to draw a connection for his Wisconsin audience, a state with no fracking practices or oil production, instead sounding the alarm of higher energy bills.
There was little emphasis on farmers during the president’s remarks.
