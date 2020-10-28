Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional candidates make closing arguments in last debate

"With the president coming to West Salem yesterday and encouraging another large group rally with no social distancing and too many people not wearing face masks, that was so disrespectful to our front line health care workers that are doing their best to protect people," Kind said during the debate.

"It was also disrespectful to his supporters by bringing them all together in that close confine where the virus, we know, can spread," he said, adding that the country needs "strong leadership" from the top, including from his opponent.

But Van Orden, who spoke at the rally Tuesday night and was mentioned by Trump during his remarks, struck back, saying gathering in that setting was about freedom.

"I've been trying to figure out how to help you understand what I'm speaking about when I'm talking about freedom. And then I realized, I simply can't," Van Orden said, sharing an anecdote from his time in the military.

"This is freedom, Ron. And I will not give this up lightly," he said said. "This freedom cannot be sold lightly and I cannot help you understand that."