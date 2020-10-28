Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional candidates make closing arguments in last debate

The candidates for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional district struck different tones in their closing arguments during a virtual debate Wednesday, just six days to election day in what has been a must-watch race for the state.
The Republican candidate, Derrick Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL and political newcomer from Hager City, was on the attack during Wednesday's debate, mentioning his opponent's name at least 36 times and referencing him in 17 out of 20 of his questions and statements, often times speaking directly to him in his answers.
His opponent and Democratic incumbent, Ron Kind of La Crosse, who is wrapping up his 23rd year and 12th term in office, rarely referenced Van Orden or responded to his attacks, only mentioning his name twice by the Tribune's count, instead throwing more criticism at President Donald Trump and drawing on his long record in office.
The debate comes just one day after Trump held a rally in nearby West Salem, where thousands packed into a race track stadium, the same day Wisconsin reported its worst day of the pandemic yet, which Kind was critical of.
"With the president coming to West Salem yesterday and encouraging another large group rally with no social distancing and too many people not wearing face masks, that was so disrespectful to our front line health care workers that are doing their best to protect people," Kind said during the debate.
"It was also disrespectful to his supporters by bringing them all together in that close confine where the virus, we know, can spread," he said, adding that the country needs "strong leadership" from the top, including from his opponent.
But Van Orden, who spoke at the rally Tuesday night and was mentioned by Trump during his remarks, struck back, saying gathering in that setting was about freedom.
"I've been trying to figure out how to help you understand what I'm speaking about when I'm talking about freedom. And then I realized, I simply can't," Van Orden said, sharing an anecdote from his time in the military.
"This is freedom, Ron. And I will not give this up lightly," he said said. "This freedom cannot be sold lightly and I cannot help you understand that."
It's clear the size of these campaign crowds is energizing Republicans through the final stretch of the election, despite polls showing former Vice President Joe Biden and Democrats with an edge in Wisconsin, including the most recent Marquette Law Poll showing Biden with a 5 point lead.
"I don't believe them at all," Van Orden said of the polls, pointing instead to his trust in anecdotal reassurances, such as yard sign ratios and campaign events.
"The reason the media stopped talking about the enthusiasm gap is because they realized that it's real. Tens of thousands of cars, hundreds and hundreds of boats, with thousands and thousands of people who will literally crawl over broken glass to vote for the President of the United States and for me for Congress," Van Orden said.
"Joe Biden could combine a car rally and a boat rally with Ron Kind by putting a kiddie pool in a high school volleyball court. So the enthusiasm gap is real and it means something," he said.
Kind said he was cautiously watching the polls, and instead encouraged everyone to vote, and advocated for a fair and safe election to get a true poll from voters.
"You'd be foolish as a candidate running a campaign in this political environment as if you weren't five points down, and that's the campaign I'm running. I'm out seeking each and every last vote and for people's support," Kind said.
Both candidates again marked their opinions on responding to the pandemic, starting with a stimulus package, which Kind said he was anxious to push through, while Van Orden said there are still funds in the previous package to be used.
"There is a role for Congress to play in order to provide short-term relief to blunt the economic effects of this global pandemic and give us time to develop that safe and effective vaccine," Kind said, saying he wants schools and businesses to open, but that they can't afford to.
Kind said that safety precautions like widespread mask-wearing are also critical to reopening schools and businesses, and Van Orden is instead throwing his weight behind vaccine development, also cautioning what continued closures might do to society.
"We need to open our economy and schools or this won't be the America we know," he said.
On the issues
SCOTUS
Kind said he does not support "packing the courts" and says he believes in legislative bodies to pass sound laws, but did criticize Trump for "politicizing the Department of Justice," saying it was a dangerous message to send.
Van Orden was baffled by Kind's response, and said it goes against the endorsement Kind received from Biden, suggesting he should give Biden "a call." He also took offense to Kind's categorization of Trump's DOJ.
"I can't believe you just said that. You called us all deplorables," Van Orden said.
Health care
Van Orden promised he would not sign any health care plan that doesn't provide coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, and criticized ads that have suggested otherwise.
"I don't care who writes it, you have my word," he said.
Kind has also long-supported coverage of those with pre-existing conditions, and continues to support Obamacare.
Farms
Both candidates agreed local farmers are hurting, but varied on why.
Van Orden said that Kind "sat" on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement which cost the state farmers.
Kind said that Trump's trade war is to blame.
Energy & Environment
Kind said he supports transitioning away from fossil fuels and investing in renewable energy, but said because Wisconsin is dependent on coal, the state needs time to transition. He also supported the idea to create incentives for clean energy practices.
Van Orden was skeptical that renewable energies could support Wisconsin's agriculture business, was nervous for those employed by sand mine fracking operations. He also claimed that Kind supports the Green New Deal, which Kind's campaign told the Tribune after the debate was not true.
Institutionalized racism
Both candidates agreed that America has a problem of institutionalized racism, and said that they believe listening to voices of color and diverse backgrounds can help the issue, but neither introduced any non-criminal justice reform to the discussion.
For more election coverage, visit LaCrosseTribune.com
For voter information, visit MyVote.Wi.Gov
