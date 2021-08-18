Chris Hardie: Farm treasures still exist

Bit by bit, the smaller homestead farms disappear a little more each year as houses and buildings are torn down or left to decay.

But if you look closely while driving through farm country you can still spot one legacy of farming that still exists in many places — the treasure troves that some may call junk yards.

Sometimes these are expansive and easy to spot. Sometimes they are ubiquitous — scattered among the farm landscape.

These are the spots where the broken-down plow, wagon, manure spreader, tractor, truck, trailer, combine or any other piece of equipment comes to rest. Sometimes the rest is only temporary as the piece finds new life with some repair. Other times the rest is much longer, stretching into years and decades.

Our farm had such a spot that was started by my great-grandfather Ray Hardie, who began farming here in 1923. It’s possible it had already been started by the previous occupant. Old machinery was scattered among the trees and brush, mainly out of sight and out of mind.