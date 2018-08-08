Christina Zieler, 33, of Necedah, Wis., was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit schedule I, II, III or IV drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC. Zieler had salt made to imitate methamphetamine, marijuana, a marijuana pipe and digital scale in her vehicle Aug. 2, according to the complaint. Real methamphetamine was found in her bra at the La Crosse County Jail after her arrest, according to the complaint.

