Christmas Music with a Twist

Lovers of traditional Christmas songs can expect a special treat on Dec. 16 at the Marie W. Center for the Arts in West Salem. Anna Bartlett is bringing her “Jazzy Little Christmas” to town that Friday evening.

Bartlett, who’s based out of Fond du Lac, has been singing for 27 years, but she’s been focusing more on jazz in the past few years. As the show’s principal vocalist, Bartlett will be accompanied by five other top-notch musicians — a keyboard player, a bass player and a drummer, as well as trumpet and saxophone players.

Although Bartlett has done a lot of Christmas gigs over the years, she’s particularly looking forward to this show because it will be the first time she’ll be able to perform her favorite Christmas songs with her own arrangements and her own hand-picked musicians.

“These are award-winning, world-class musicians,” Bartlett said. “My trumpeter just got back from a tour with Michael Bublé and our keyboard player (Jamie Lynn Fletcher) has performed in over 100 countries around the world.”

Fletcher was named keyboardist of the year by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry and also received nominations for Jazz Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. Along with Bartlett, she arranged the tunes for Jazzy Little Christmas. Bartlett said that the songs won’t be straying too far from the familiar, original versions.

“It’s going to be fairly traditional with just a little bit of jazz twist. I absolutely adore Christmas music—people like Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole,” Bartlett said. “I’m one of those people who can listen to that kind of music all year round.”

Bartlett said she was thrilled when Heider Center Arts Director Dan Heerts approached her about doing a Christmas show at the Heider Center last April.

“I’ve been looking forward to to doing this all summer long,” she said. “It’s going to be all the music that I love.”