Chryst quiet on Coan

“I’ve always, and still do, appreciate Jack a ton,” Chryst said. “I think it’d be wrong for me to speak on something like that. Really Jack’s voice should be heard on that one, I think.”

Goetz finds a home

Jim Leonhard knew C.J. Goetz had a role in his UW defense.

But figuring out where the Muskego native fit into the Badgers’ front seven took some trial-and-error by the UW defensive coordinator. Goetz was recruited as an inside linebacker and started his UW career at that spot.

Leonhard liked the strength Goetz possessed and thought that he could use his speed as a nickel-package defensive end. Those roles suited Goetz’s body and skills, but he’s found a home as an outside linebacker for the Badgers this season.

“He’s got heavy hands, he’s very physical for us,” Leonhard said. “From a development standpoint, he had one of those bodies that could’ve went a number of different ways. He’s really settled down and he’s matured his body physically. He’s put in a lot of time and a lot of work and really tailors himself to what we ask of him.”