My dad collected old cars — classic cars that spent years parked in the garage of my childhood home in Colorado Springs. We were forbidden to play in the cars, so we played around them — probably adding to their character by bumping into the sides with tricycles.
One December afternoon while I was looking for a shovel to use in the snow, I spotted my favorite green wool blanket, the one with the ever-so-soft silk edging. It was lying inside the 1940s Chrysler.
“Why would that blankie be stretched out in the back seat of Daddy’s car?” I thought. Especially since it had gotten “lost” a few months earlier ... according to Mommy.
The shock of seeing my favorite blanket made me forget the rule: Stay out of the classic cars. I crawled into the car and pulled the blanket into my arms. As I searched for the silky edge, I realized the blanket had been covering a dozen of the best Christmas gifts any three little girls could wish for.
“Wow, I need to tell someone!” I thought, and I quickly found my middle sister Kathy and showed her the stash.
As we rummaged through the gifts, the door from the house flew open and there stood our mother. She was furious. My sister got the blame, and the green blanket got lost again ... this time for good.
Unfortunately, there was a big price to pay. Not one of those presents was found under our Christmas tree that year.
— Cindi Kyte of La Crosse
