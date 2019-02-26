The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the county's Emergency Management Division are reminding residents that the agency has a community notification system to alert residents in real-time for localized emergency situations and community advisories.
This notification service is designed to improve communication with those who live, work, and visit Monroe County and provide a quick, efficient, and secure way to get neighborhood-level information out to those who subscribe to the system.
The system transmits text messages and email alerts to subscribers and supports and expands community outreach efforts.
There are three options to register:
- Text a ZIPCODE to 888777 from a mobile phone.
- Go to the Monroe County website, sheriff’s office page, and sign up via the Nixle Widget.
- Go to nixle.com to sign up.
Once registered, residents will receive a confirmation text to their mobile device. Residents may also customize their alert settings by going to nixle.com and creating a user profile. There is no cost to the public to sign up for this service. It is described by county officials as "secure and reliable."
All alerts are targeted geographically, allowing residents to receive localized information from Monroe County. Nixle alerts can be sent via text, email, web, and appear on mobile devices instantly.
In addition, National Weather Service warnings and advisories are forwarded through the system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.