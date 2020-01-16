City hopes to work together with local rink users to keep Green Island running

A solution may be found to keep ice at the Green Island Ice Arena after community members filled City Hall to voice their concerns at a Park Committee meeting Thursday night.
In December, users of the arena were told ice would be coming out of the rink indefinitely on June 6, unless new management was found. Now, city officials hope they can work with the users to save the rink.
"I know that the only way we make this survive is if we work together," said Parks Department director Jay Odegaard.
Odegaard proposed creating a joint committee composed of members of the Parks Department, city council, user groups and staff to work in the coming months to try and save the rink. Although no official action was taken at the meeting, the department showed interest in moving forward with the plan.
The ice arena has racked up more than $3 million in repairs, the city found after taking over managing the facility last May, including a new refrigeration system and a new rink floor. Councilman Gary Padesky of District 7 said the city let those repairs slip through the cracks.
"I'm going to throw it back on council," Padesky said. "We really shouldn't let things deteriorate to this point. We're putting a lot of money into the La Crosse Center so we have a gem on the river. This should be another gem on the river."
The Coulee Region Chill held management of the facility from 2013 to 2019 based on five one-year leases. Because of this, it never had a long-term improvement plan set with the city, according to parks department staff.
Users of the facility claim they were told only last month about the June 6 deadline, and showed concern that six months was not enough to develop a new management plan.
"We just need more time," Ryan Sauter of the River City Youth Hockey Association said at the meeting. Sauter and the group had shown previous interest in managing the facility, but were unaware business plans were needed so soon.
More than 20 individuals spoke on behalf of maintaining the rink's operations at the meeting, including kids who use the rink for hockey or figure skating, coaches, parents and advocates from the Coulee Region area, including those who don't even use the facilities.
"There's something unique going on here," said Daryl Keys, a dad whose child plays hockey for River City Youth Hockey. He pointed out the participation of both boys and girls in the program, saying the diversity is unlike other area programs. "We're on the cusp of something special here ... and I'm afraid this will end."
A number of issues were raised by citizens at the public hearing, including the loss of a safe place for kids to spend free time, a place where people of all abilities can participate in sports, and limited ice availability at surrounding rinks.
The rink is home to youth hockey programs, figure skating, the local curling club, the Coulee Region Chill and the sled hockey program, which is a program for kids and adults of varying abilities to play hockey using a sled, rather than two skates.
"This rink gives me happiness," said Jackson Larson, a player for the sled hockey team. "It's my safe place for my love of hockey."
The city hopes to reconvene with the joint task force in April.