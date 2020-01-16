City hopes to work together with local rink users to keep Green Island running

The Coulee Region Chill held management of the facility from 2013 to 2019 based on five one-year leases. Because of this, it never had a long-term improvement plan set with the city, according to parks department staff.

Users of the facility claim they were told only last month about the June 6 deadline, and showed concern that six months was not enough to develop a new management plan.

"We just need more time," Ryan Sauter of the River City Youth Hockey Association said at the meeting. Sauter and the group had shown previous interest in managing the facility, but were unaware business plans were needed so soon.

More than 20 individuals spoke on behalf of maintaining the rink's operations at the meeting, including kids who use the rink for hockey or figure skating, coaches, parents and advocates from the Coulee Region area, including those who don't even use the facilities.

"There's something unique going on here," said Daryl Keys, a dad whose child plays hockey for River City Youth Hockey. He pointed out the participation of both boys and girls in the program, saying the diversity is unlike other area programs. "We're on the cusp of something special here ... and I'm afraid this will end."