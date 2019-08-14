The city of Tomah will have a full-time code enforcement officer.
The Tomah City Council agreed to expand the position from part-time during the council's regular monthly meeting Tuesday night at Tomah city hall. The vote was 6-1 with Richard Yarrington voting no and Travis Scholze absent.
The Committee of the Whole approved the position by a 5-1 vote Monday after city administrator Roger Gorius said the city's growth and need for strict code enforcement justified a full-time employee. He told the council "we've got a lot of junk laying around town."
"For every (property) we clean up, there's six more out there," Gorius said. "If you're trying to sell your house and there's a junk pile next to it, people might walk out before they ever look at it."
He said making the position full-time would improve the applicant pool. The job will be posted at $20.76 per hour.
"We don't feel we can get a qualified applicant with a part-time position," Gorius said.
He anticipates the code enforcement officer would inherit the weed commissioner title from public works director Kirk Arity.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a pair of liquor licenses for Molter Family Markets LLC, which purchased the Tomah Festival Foods location at 701 E. Clifton St. The store opened as Molter's Fresh Market Wednesday.
- Ratified a lease with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees for office space at the Senior and Disabled Community Center. The rent is $400 per month and includes utilities.
- Tabled a classification and compensation plan with AFSCME members. Council members Yarrington and Sue Holme said they were approached by AFSCME members who said they still had questions about the plan.
- Tabled ratification of the Tomah Area Ambulance Service union contract until September.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
