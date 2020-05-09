City of Tomah heading toward borrowing cap

The city of Tomah's wish list of capital improvements is running into a borrowing cap.
The Tomah City Council was told during an April 28 meeting that moving forward with all the projects on its five-year-plan could put the city within 81 percent of the statutory borrowing limit by 2024. The percentage is projected to steadily fall after that absent any additional borrowing.
Phillip Cosson, senior municipal advisor for Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, said his firm recommends that a municipality not exceed 75 percent. He said reaching 81 percent "does raise a red flag for us when it comes to bond rating. I can see that .. raising some eyebrows at Moody's."
He also said it's prudent to keep the cap under 75 percent in case of an emergency.
The five-year plan contains more than $23 million worth of projects, including $9.5 million for a new fire/ambulance building starting in 2021.
Street projects include Butts Avenue, East Monowau Street, East Brownell Street, two sections of Hwy. ET, West Monowau Street, Lakeside Drive, Brandon Street, Charles Street and Ellen Street.
Also in the plan are multiple water and sewerage projects, three phases of Winnebago Park improvements, a fire ladder truck and a radio signal booster at Tomah Health.
"You have a pretty aggressive capital improvement list," Cosson said. "It's one we're going to have to monitor."
Cosson's projections assume an annual property value increase of 1.5 percent per year through 2024. Property values in the city rose 6.45 percent in 2019 after a 1.43 increase in 2018.
The council also approved a pair of bond sales, including one that could save the city up to $115,000 by refinancing existing debt. Both sales were approved by 8-0 votes.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!