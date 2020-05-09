City of Tomah heading toward borrowing cap

The city of Tomah's wish list of capital improvements is running into a borrowing cap.

The Tomah City Council was told during an April 28 meeting that moving forward with all the projects on its five-year-plan could put the city within 81 percent of the statutory borrowing limit by 2024. The percentage is projected to steadily fall after that absent any additional borrowing.

Phillip Cosson, senior municipal advisor for Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, said his firm recommends that a municipality not exceed 75 percent. He said reaching 81 percent "does raise a red flag for us when it comes to bond rating. I can see that .. raising some eyebrows at Moody's."

He also said it's prudent to keep the cap under 75 percent in case of an emergency.

The five-year plan contains more than $23 million worth of projects, including $9.5 million for a new fire/ambulance building starting in 2021.

Street projects include Butts Avenue, East Monowau Street, East Brownell Street, two sections of Hwy. ET, West Monowau Street, Lakeside Drive, Brandon Street, Charles Street and Ellen Street.