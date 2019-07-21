Anyone who enjoys classic and antique motor vehicles will find what they're looking for at the Monroe County Fair.
Visitors are invited to "cruise" to the fourth annual car show at the fair Sunday, July 28. Registration starts at 9 a.m..
The registration fee is $10 with proceeds going to youth projects at Recreation Park. The first 20 entrants will receive a dash plaque.
Vehicles will be on display until 2 p.m. There is no gate fee on the day of the show.
Antique tractors will be on display all five days of the fair in the Green Exhibition Building. All tractors will be kept inside and securely locked overnight.
Tractors will be judged Saturday, July 28 at 11 a.m. in the following divisions: oldest, best restored and people's choice. Winners will be announced Sunday, July 29 at 11 a.m.
