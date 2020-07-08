Classroom changes coming to Tomah schools for 2020-21

Board member Pam Buchda questioned the alternate-day approach.

"I do not like having kids off every other day," Buchda said. "The longer kids are out on their own ... the more they are exposed to negative influences."

Joyce agreed that alternate days aren't optimal but said teachers learned a lot from last spring's sudden shift to virtual learning. He said the experience "helped us identify which students work better independently."

"If we could have them in the building every single day, that would be the best," Joyce said.

Joyce said grading will return to normal starting this fall.

The district has already established a plan for K-5 elementary schools, including the year-round school at Lemonweir, which opens July 15 (all other schools open Sept. 1). Students will meet every day, but they will remain in self-contained classrooms and have no scheduled contact with students in other classes.

Changes are also being made to busing students. School district business manager Greg Gaarder said the district won't be able to keep students six feet apart on buses and won't mandate that students wear masks.