Cleo Dollie Lohse

SHOREVIEW, MN—Cleo Dollie (Ledebuhr) Lohse died January 13, 2022, at Shoreview Senior Living in Shoreview, MN.

She was born on June 28, 1932 in Money Creek, MN, to Adeline (Rouse) and Lenard Ledebuhr. Cleo was a member of the Kappa Pi Honorary Art Fraternity and graduated from Winona State Teachers College. She married her forever sweetheart, Ronald Lohse, on January 1, 1954. They moved to Spirit Lake, IA, where Cleo taught junior high and high school art. Upon retirement, Ron and Cleo moved to their beloved Northwoods home in Woodruff, WI. A talented artist and crafter, Cleo enjoyed nature, gardening, travel, animals and accompanying Ron on snowmobiling, camping and boating adventures. Cleo was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by Ron; her parents, and son, Randy, and is survived by her daughter Carri Lohse-Hanson, Hugo, MN; sister Mavis Jorde, Houston, MN; sister Cheryl Radtke, Phoenix, AZ; brother-in-law Floyd Mercer, Houston, MN; and her nieces and nephews.

The family is very grateful for the skilled and compassionate care of the staff at Shoreview Senior Living and Interim Hospice. The family requests that memorials be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Smile Train. Cleo’s memorial service will be held on May 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Holzinger Lodge, 925 West Lake Blvd in Winona, MN.

Visitation starts at 10:00 AM. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0