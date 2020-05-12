Ortiz’s father, Steven Ortiz Sr., said his son did get a “virtual tour” of campus from his home.

“They would show us footage of the facility, then a coach would come and speak to us about the program itself. It was definitely a different experience, but most schools — the facilities, the weightlifting and the cafeterias are all state of the art — so you’re not looking at anything (with) too big of a difference in terms of the facilities,” Ortiz Sr. said.

Ortiz Sr. said his son got a sense of the culture of Minnesota’s program through conversations with Gophers coach P.J. Fleck. Rucker said he liked Tennessee in part because Jeremy Pruitt was more active than any other head coach in contacting him.

While some staffs have shown they can draw players from all over the country even during a pandemic, Simmons believes more prospects eventually will decide to stay closer to home.

Part of the reason is the NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period through May 31, preventing programs from getting an up-close look at out-of-state prospects. No wonder 13 of North Carolina’s 14 verbal commitments are from in-state.