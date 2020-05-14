Coaches, recruits adapting

Some rules were relaxed during this dead period to allow school staff members and current student-athletes to be involved in recruiting calls when typically only coaches could participate.

Uncertainty regarding a number of issues, including when/if campuses will open and when/if the college football season begins, has class of 2021 recruits looking to lock in scholarship offers earlier than in years past.

According to 247Sports data compiled by The Associated Press, 627 players in the 2021 class had committed by May 6. That’s more than twice the number of 2020 prospects who had announced college choices by that date.

UW is off to a strong start in recruiting the 2021 class with 10 verbal commitments, including the five of the top-six ranked prospects in Wisconsin. The Badgers brought in five offensive linemen in the 2020 class and have two four-star linemen — Grafton’s JP Benzschawel and Lakeville, Minn., product Riley Mahlman — already committed to the 2021 class. Mbow said he hasn’t been in contact with UW since September.