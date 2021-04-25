Coconut was found outside with her brothers. Hamsters make great pets! Their teeth continually grow. They should always have something... View on PetFinder
A Viterbo University student who said she was a victim of two recent racist incidents on campus has been accused of starting a fire in a resid…
A criminal complaint has been filed against an 19-year-old La Crosse man accused of driving a vehicle 100 mph through residential streets Marc…
A 25-year-old Onalaska man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with trading sexually explicit images and videos of childre…
A 22-year-old La Crosse man accused in an April 4 drive-by shooting in the city is free on bail.
A 20-year-old La Crosse man faces a felony drug charge after La Crosse police allegedly found 11.7 grams of marijuana in his possession.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a report of a suspicious device found Wednesday on the 1400 block of George Street.
“It was a very complex investigation because there were so many parts — a shooting, a dead body, explosives,” recalled La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf. “It was the talk of the community — a very bizarre situation.”
Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting at a Wisconsin Dells bar Sunday morning, according to police.
In the first jury trial held in Sauk County Circuit Court in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the attorney for the accused told a jury as it sat behind plexiglass dividers that his client did not cause a double fatal crash.
