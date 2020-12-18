Cold weather training begins at Fort McCoy

“It’s amazing to see how they adjust and learn throughout the training experience,” Ernst said. “Every season, our students are tested in tough conditions. And in the feedback we receive from every class, most students are appreciative of everything they have learned.”

Students complete miles of ruck marching in the snow and cold during the season. Sometimes students move in snowshoes and skis covering dozens of miles. Students also complete training in terrain and weather analysis, camouflage and concealment and risk management. They also learn about properly wearing issued cold weather clothing and how to prevent cold weather injuries.

“An important part of the training and understanding operations in the cold weather is how to identify and understand what causes cold-weather injuries,” said Ortiz, who was a combat medic in the Army. “Continuing in this year’s training, we will have training that will include scenarios on how students can respond to help a victim of hypothermia. This will help them build confidence and knowledge in understanding cold-weather injuries as well.”

Semann will be working his first full season as an instructor.

“I’m definitely looking forward to supporting this training,” he said.