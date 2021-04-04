College athletes' voices grow strong

While the movement gained momentum last summer, when George Floyd and Breonna Taylor died at the hands of police and protests hit America’s streets, the reality is that social unrest has been bubbling out of sight for years.

It took Colin Kaepernick taking a knee to bring it to the surface.

The NFL quarterback’s polarizing stance against social and racial injustice in 2016 was embraced by other pro athletes, and that in turn encouraged college athletes to take a stand. They joined the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse, and began threatening to strike — to walk off the field of play — unless their demands were heard and met.

Protests by more than two dozen Missouri football players against on-campus racism led to the ouster of the president of the university system and the chancellor of its flagship campus. And despite pushback from legislators that threatened to strip funding for scholarships, they found support from athletes on campuses across the country.

The movement had gone mainstream. The momentum had become unstoppable.