College basketball: Big Ten takes bruising battles to conference tournament

Wisconsin, Michigan State, the third-seeded Terrapins (24-7) and No. 21 Illinois (21-10), the No. 4 seed, will have a slightly easier path to the tourney title after earning double byes into Friday’s quarterfinals.

But with so many teams playing for such high stakes, it should be wide open — and worth watching.

“I think for fans and for those that love the game, media that cover it and fans of all the teams, it’s going to be an electric tournament,” said Chris Holtmann, coach of No. 19 Ohio State (21-10), the No. 7 seed.

ALL OR NOTHING?: Tenth-seeded Purdue (16-15) could have the most at stake in Indy.

The Boilermakers are No. 33 in the NET rankings, are No. 3 in strength of schedule by some rankings and have double-digit wins over No. 17 Virginia and Michigan State, plus a sweep of No. 25 Iowa. Still, coach Matt Painter isn’t sure his team has done enough yet to count on a March Madness berth.

“I think if we would have won a game or two, I’d say we’d be right there,” Painter said. “I’d say losing our last game with the amount of losses we have, we probably have to win four games to get into the tournament.”

Purdue faces Ohio State on Thursday.

