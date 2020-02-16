College basketball: Iowa holds off Gophers in Big Ten battle

Oturu scored 15 points and Marcus Carr added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota. Gabe Kalscheur 12, but the Gophers (12-12, 6-8) lost for the fourth time in five games.

“They all hurt, but obviously this is a rivalry game and we’re kind of trying to make a run at the end here,” Carr said. “And to have the game in our hands, it was ours to lose. Yeah, it was pretty tough.”

Bakari Evelyn hit a pair of free throws with 1:15 remaining to give the Hawkeyes a 57-55 lead, its first since leading 21-20 in the first half. Evelyn was fouled right before the shot clock expired.

“I was more disappointed in the composure down the stretch,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. “The turnovers, the foul at the end of a shot clock where we had them. That was where I was disappointed. We didn’t want to go win that game when we needed to.”

INJURIES: Iowa’s Ryan Kreiner had 10 points in his fourth start of the season with CJ Frederick out because of an ankle injury he sustained in the previous game at Indiana. McCaffrey said Frederick, who’s third on the team in scoring, wasn’t close to playing and said he’s unsure how long he’ll be out.