College basketball: Kansas suspends De Sousa indefinitely for K-State brawl

The impact comes with the Jayhawks in particular looking ahead to a potentially deep run in the postseason.

“Obviously an unfortunate situation,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA vice president for men’s basketball. “It’s a conference game so it will be up to the Big 12 to determine what actions need to be taken. Other than that, it’s too early to say how it might affect them (in the NCAA Tournament).”

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Self said he spoke with a fan who was caught up in the melee, and that she was banged around “to the point where I’m sure we’ll correspond with her today to see how she’s feeling.”

“Obviously it’s embarrassing,” Self said. “It’s not something to be proud of.”

Games between Kansas and Kansas State are always testy affairs, and for all but the final seconds their meeting at Allen Fieldhouse was rather subdued. The Jayhawks used a 19-2 run midway through the first half to seize control and the outcome was never in doubt the final 30 minutes.

The fight drew comparisons to the brawl between Cincinnati and Xavier in December 2011 that left players bloodied and college basketball fans aghast. Eight players wound up suspended for a total of 30 games.