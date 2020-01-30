College basketball: La Crosse Central grad Bailey Kale settling in at UW-Whitewater

They were two very big shots for Bailey Kale.
Maybe he didn’t need to follow up one of them — he made both — by staring down the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team’s bench, but Kale is an emotional player and exudes that energy on the court.
He was for four seasons at Central High School, and he is now for UW-Whitewater, which used those two baskets to beat the 16th-ranked Eagles 65-63 Wednesday at Mitchell Hall.
Whitewater coach Pat Miller, as excitable as they come on the sideline himself, had to intervene and make sure his sophomore got himself together during the timeout that followed.
“Sometimes he has to calm me down, and sometimes I have to calm him down,” Kale said of Miller. “We’re both really passionate guys and really like to win, so we have to look out for each other sometimes.”
Kale’s post-high school path has been anything but typical, but it seems to have led him to a good place with a young group of Warhawks, who improved to 7-12 overall and just 2-6 in the WIAC by beating La Crosse.
After originally committing to Division II Minnesota-Duluth, Kale changed his mind and instead went to Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He averaged 7.6 points per game and made 41 percent of his 3-point attempts before heading back to La Crosse and enrolling at Viterbo University.
But he was soon on the move again.
“Over the summer, I just didn’t feel as comfortable with the way things were going,” the 6-foot-1 point guard said. “I felt like I really needed to get out of La Crosse.
“A lot of people still talked to me about my accomplishments in high school, which I am very thankful for, but I’ve moved on and grown up now. A fresh start somewhere else, I think, is what I needed.”
Kale scored a team-high 18 points on Wednesday and came through when Whitewater needed him in the final minutes.
The Eagles led by as many as six points in the second half before the Warhawks scored seven straight points for their first lead in more than 15 minutes. Kale capped that run with a 3-pointer for a 63-61 lead as 1:27 remained.
Wyatt Cook tied the game with 1:02 left, but Kale came back with a jumper in the lane for what became the winning basket with 34 seconds to go.
“He does a lot for us,” said Miller, who has coached the Warhawks to an overall record of 393-135 and WIAC mark of 197-91 during 18-plus seasons. “He has to score, he has to move the ball, and he has to create opportunities for other players.
“We ask a lot of him, and he plays a lot of minutes. He’s done everything we’ve asked, and we’re very happy with him.”
Kale, who helped the Red Raiders win a WIAA Division 2 state championship as a senior, is averaging 15.2 points and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 34 percent (36-for-106) from the 3-point line. He also has 27 steals.
Kale showed off his versatility in the victory over the Eagles. He scored seven quick points and ended up making two 3-pointers. He also had a nice alley-oop pass to the rim that just wasn’t controlled by his teammate to open the game.
Kale zipped a perfect bounce pass through a crowded lane for one easy basket and drove from the left side of the court, around the lane to the right side for a finish at the basket for himself.
After making previous stops, it looked like he found the right place to call his new home.
“I went for a visit, and I really liked it,” Kale said of Whitewater. “I was actually considering Whitewater or UW-L, but the main factor was getting away from La Crosse for school, and I’m glad I made that choice.”
