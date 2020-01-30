College basketball: La Crosse Central grad Bailey Kale settling in at UW-Whitewater

They were two very big shots for Bailey Kale.

Maybe he didn’t need to follow up one of them — he made both — by staring down the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team’s bench, but Kale is an emotional player and exudes that energy on the court.

He was for four seasons at Central High School, and he is now for UW-Whitewater, which used those two baskets to beat the 16th-ranked Eagles 65-63 Wednesday at Mitchell Hall.

Whitewater coach Pat Miller, as excitable as they come on the sideline himself, had to intervene and make sure his sophomore got himself together during the timeout that followed.

“Sometimes he has to calm me down, and sometimes I have to calm him down,” Kale said of Miller. “We’re both really passionate guys and really like to win, so we have to look out for each other sometimes.”

Kale’s post-high school path has been anything but typical, but it seems to have led him to a good place with a young group of Warhawks, who improved to 7-12 overall and just 2-6 in the WIAC by beating La Crosse.