EAST LANSING, Mich. — Romeo Langford hit a go-ahead 3-pointer early in overtime and Indiana ended a seven-game skid, taking advantage of No. 6 Michigan State’s poor foul shooting for a 79-75 victory Saturday.
The banged-up Hoosiers (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten) stopped their longest losing streak in nearly eight years. Already minus ailing forward Zach McRoberts, they lost star forward Juwan Morgan to a shoulder injury in the first half.
The Spartans (18-4, 9-2) have dropped two straight for the first time this season. Michigan State doomed its chances to win at the line, making just 8 of 22 free throws.
Michigan State trailed by one with 18 seconds left in regulation before Nick Ward made one of two free throws. He finished 1-for-9 at the line. Langford scored 19 points, including his 3 that put the Hoosiers ahead with 3:13 left in OT. Al Durham added 14 and Justin Smith had 13 points along with three blocks.
De’Ron Davis had 12 points for Indiana and Devonte Green scored 11, returning from injuries for the first time since playing Jan. 19 at Purdue.
No. 2 Duke 91, St. John’s 61
DURHAM, N.C. — Zion Williamson stole the ball and soared for dunks. He blocked shots with authority. And once again, he scored points in bunches.
In other words, just a typical game for Duke’s must-see freshman phenom.
Williamson scored 29 points in the second-ranked Blue Devils’ rout of St. John’s on Saturday while creating the latest set of highlights for the most visible player on arguably the nation’s most visible team.
“Nobody has brought in the exposure that he brought in,” Krzyzewski said, pointing to Williamson’s 2.3 million followers on Instagram. “When does that happen? It may never happen, and it’s happening for him. And we are such high profile. Everything is looked at closely, and his excellent play is looked at by everybody.”
Tre Jones flirted with a triple-double with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while playing lockdown defense on Shamorie Ponds. And RJ Barrett added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Blue Devils (19-2), who shot 56 percent while winning their fifth straight.
No. 9 North Carolina 79,
No. 15 Louisville 69
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This time around, No. 9 North Carolina returned to form against No. 15 Louisville. The Tar Heels controlled rebounding, the inside and just about everything else to show how far they have come since their previous meeting with the Cardinals.
Luke Maye had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Cameron Johnson finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, helping North Carolina avenge a blowout loss with a 10-point victory over Louisville.
“The biggest thing for us was to come out early and be ready to go,” Maye said. “We didn’t do that last time and I thought we did that today.”
The victory came three weeks after UNC was beaten by 21 points by Louisville, its worst defeat at home under coach Roy Williams.
The Tar Heels (17-4, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won the rematch and ended Louisville’s six-game winning streak. They set the tone with a 22-4 first-half run over 8:34 that put them up 34-19 and gave them a lead they never lost against one of the league’s co-leaders.
Johnson and Maye had 12 points apiece in the first half before Garrison Brooks (12 points) and Kenny Williams (10 points) contributed after halftime. UNC dominated the boards 49-32 in its fifth consecutive victory.
Notre Dame 79,
Boston College 73
BOSTON — Seldom-used reserve Nikola Djogo had an interesting way to get his mind ready. It seemed to work, so now expect it to become his odd pregame routine.
Djogo scored a career-high 21 points in his first start of the season to spark Notre Dame to a six-point victory over Boston College Saturday, the Fighting Irish’s 13th straight over the Eagles.
“It’s actually funny,” the 6-foot-7 junior guard explained, standing in a hallway before boarding the team bus. “It started last week at the Duke game. I usually get really riled up before games and get super excited. I’ve been making it a habit now to go somewhere really, really quiet before the game and basically meditate for a few minutes to kind of settle down and relax and take everything in.”
And where did he go?
“I went in the bathroom when everyone was warming up,” he said, smiling. “I just kind of sat in one of the stalls and focused.”
T.J. Gibbs added 19 points, Prentiss Hubb had 16 and John Mooney 15 for Notre Dame (12-10, 2-7 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Irish halted a five-game losing streak and improved to 12-0 against the Eagles since they started facing them in league play.
