College basketball: Minnesota men knock off No. 7 Michigan

Robbins made all three of his 3-point attempts in the second half and exacted some revenge on Hunter Dickinson, who got the better of him in the first matchup of the 7-footers and two of the best big men in the nation. Dickinson, who had 28 points against the Gophers at home while going 12 for 15 from the floor, scored nine points and had five turnovers.

The Gophers missed their first 12 attempts from 3-point range, too often settling for a long try against Michigan’s intense ball pressure. Their own defense, against the best-shooting team in the Big Ten, was more than good enough to cover up for the shot selection issues.

The Wolverines had seven turnovers in the first seven minutes and just never established a rhythm in their half court. The Gophers had a 13-4 edge in fast-break points, 23-9 in scoring off turnovers.

Robbins picked up a reckless second foul less than four minutes into the game, but during the extended bench stay Eric Curry ably filled in and finished with six points and three steals.