College Basketball Roundup: UW-La Crosse men's basketball stays unbeaten, tops Augustana

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse men’s basketball team stayed perfect by holding on for a two-point win at home over Augustana College 64-62 on Sunday afternoon

Terek Nesheim led a balanced scoring effort for the Eagles (10-0) with 14 points while adding five rebounds. Zach Haese scored 12 points, Wyatt Cook and Ethan Anderson had 11 points apiece and Luke Norcia scored 10 points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds in the win.

Micah Martin led Augustana with 19 points.

The Eagles shot a tied 7-of-12 from 3-point range, compared to a 3-for-23 effort from Augustana.

UW-La Crosse entered the game ranked 15th in the latest D3hoops.com Division 3 state poll and Augustana received votes.

UW-La Crosse opens WIAC play next Saturday at UW-Oshkosh.

UW-L women 87, Wartburg College 74

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse women’s basketball team improved to 9-1 on the season by defeating Washington University in St. Louis 87-74 on Sunday afternoon at the Wartburg College (Iowa) Holiday Tournament.