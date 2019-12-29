College Basketball Roundup: UW-La Crosse men's basketball stays unbeaten, tops Augustana

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse men’s basketball team stayed perfect by holding on for a two-point win at home over Augustana College 64-62 on Sunday afternoon
Terek Nesheim led a balanced scoring effort for the Eagles (10-0) with 14 points while adding five rebounds. Zach Haese scored 12 points, Wyatt Cook and Ethan Anderson had 11 points apiece and Luke Norcia scored 10 points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds in the win.
Micah Martin led Augustana with 19 points.
The Eagles shot a tied 7-of-12 from 3-point range, compared to a 3-for-23 effort from Augustana.
UW-La Crosse entered the game ranked 15th in the latest D3hoops.com Division 3 state poll and Augustana received votes.
UW-La Crosse opens WIAC play next Saturday at UW-Oshkosh.
UW-L women 87, Wartburg College 74
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse women’s basketball team improved to 9-1 on the season by defeating Washington University in St. Louis 87-74 on Sunday afternoon at the Wartburg College (Iowa) Holiday Tournament.
Emma Gamoke led the Eagles with 20 points to go with four rebounds on a tidy 7-for-11 shooting performance in the win. Gamoke was joined in double figures by three other players as Delaney Schoenenberger had 17 points, Kyah Steiner scored 13 points and Lexie Higgins had 11 points to go with seven rebounds.
UW-L held Washington to a 32.1 percent shooting performance from the field despite outrebounded 46-39.
The Eagles started strong by taking a 28-20 lead after the first quarter and closed the game out well by outscoring Washington 26-17 in the fourth quarter to help the team earn its seventh consecutive victory.
The Eagles play another game at the tournament on Monday before opening WIAC play at home against UW-Oshkosh next Saturday.