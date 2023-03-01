Saint Mary's senior point guard Raheem Anthony was named the MIAC's offensive player of the year Tuesday when the conference released its end-of-season awards.

Anthony scored an average of 24.6 points per game to lead the Cardinals and the conference, nearly three points better than the second-best scorer Carleton senior Jeremy Beckler, who had 21.8 per game.

The senior guard was also second in the league in rebounds per game with 9.2, second in assists per game with 4.6, fifth in free throw percentage at 79.1% and sixth in field goal percentage at 54.5%.

This was the second season in a row that Anthony earned all-conference honors.

SMU junior guard Owen Ziegler joined Anthony in earning all-conference, the junior's first time being honored.

Ziegler was second in the conference in 3-point percentage at 46.2% and led the league with 3.3 3-pointers per game.

Sophomore guard Breyton Buysman was named to the MIAC all-playoff team after scoring a career-high 26 points in the Cardinals' postseason loss to Hamline.