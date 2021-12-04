College basketball top 25 roundup: No. 6 Villanova rolls past Saint Joseph's

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Collin Gillespie scored 23 points to lead the No. 6 Villanova University men’s basketball team to an 81-52 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Saturday.

Justin Moore added 16 points and Eric Dixon had 12 for the short-handed Wildcats (6-2), who won their 10th straight in a series dating to 1921 between the Big Five rivals that are separated by just seven miles.

Jordan Hall scored 22 points for Saint Joe’s (4-4).

The Wildcats have been dealing with a non-COVID virus for more than a week.

It forced several players to quarantine away from the team this week.

Wright said Friday that three players were questionable for this game, but only Caleb Daniels was unable to play. The Wildcats still had plenty to easily beat Saint Joe’s.

After going scoreless in the first half, Moore scored Villanova’s first seven points of the second half, on a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw, to push the Wildcats’ lead to 41-22 3 1/2 minutes into the second half.

No. 13 Tennessee 69, Colorado 54BOULDER, Colo. — Freshman Kennedy Chandler scored 16 of his season-high 28 points in the first half and No. 13 Tennessee pulled away from Colorado 69-54 on Saturday.

Tennessee (6-1) overcame a slow start to win its third straight since an 18-point loss to No. 6 Villanova. Santiago Vescovi had 13 points for the Volunteers.

Evan Battey had 12 points and Tristan Da Silva scored 11 for the Buffaloes (6-3).

Colorado scored the first five points of the second half to get within five but the Volunteers went on a 10-4 run. The Buffaloes got within five with 8:34 left but Tennessee scored the next eight points.

Chandler hit key baskets to make sure the Colorado didn’t get closer than five.

Mississippi 67,

No. 18 Memphis 63OXFORD, Miss. — The Rebels (6-2), led by Jarkel Joyner with 20 points and eight rebounds, built a 62-51 lead on a jumper by Luis Rodriguez with 2:10 remaining. They relied on the free throw shooting to send Memphis (5-3) to its third straight loss.

Nysler Brooks made three free throws in the final 32 seconds to preserve the win.

Matthew Murrell added 19 points for the Rebels, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Ole Miss shot 18 of 51 (35%) from the field, but compensated by hitting eight 3-point shots and going 23 of 29 (79%) from the free throw line.

No. 21 Auburn 86,

Yale 64AUBURN, Ala. — K.D. Johnson scored 19 points, freshman Jabari Smith added 17 points and seven rebounds and No. 21 Auburn blew past Yale.

Johnson, who transferred from Georgia this offseason, overcame an injury scare in the first half to lead the Tigers in scoring. The win marked the fifth straight game in double-digit points for Smith, a 6-foot-10 forward who is widely projected to be an early selection in the 2022 NBA draft.

Auburn (7-1) had five players score in double figures. Zep Jasper, Devan Cambridge and Dylan Cardwell all finished with 10 points, and Cambridge had 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.

The Tigers blocked 14 shots from Yale (5-5), including eight in the first 10 minutes of the game. Walker Kessler, who exited in the first half due to injury, had four blocks in just eight minutes of action.

No. 24 Michigan 72,

San Diego State 58ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson stayed in school to work on his shot, particularly beyond the 3-point line, and it paid off as he and No. 24 Michigan bounced back from a disappointing showing.

Dickinson scored 23 points, making all three of his 3-pointers, and grabbed 14 rebounds to help the Wolverines beat San Diego State. Dickinson had four points in a 72-51 loss at North Carolina on Wednesday night.

The 7-foot-1 center had not made or taken more than one shot beyond the arc before the Aztecs left him open and dared him to take his offense outside.

Michigan freshman Caleb Houstan scored a season-high 17 points and Eli Brooks had 10 points. The Wolverines (5-3) led by just two points at halftime and pulled away in the second half with a 17-2 run to take a 64-45 lead.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0