College basketball: UW-L women beaten by Stevens Point

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Eagles knocked off by Pointers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team had trouble shooting the ball throughout a 67-58 WIAC loss at the hands of UW-Stevens Point on Saturday.

The ninth-ranked Eagles (11-3, 2-1) had a two-game winning streak snapped and shot 34.4 percent from the floor. They were outscored by the Pointers (7-7, 2-1) in three of the four quarters and were led by Lexie Higgins’ 13 points.

La Crosse scored just 12 points in the first and second quarters on the way to a 32-24 halftime deficit.

Dani Craig, Emma Gamoke and Delaney Schoenenberger combined for 15 points with Schoenenberger getting 10 of them. They combine to average 36 ppg, but they were a collective 6-for-30 (20 percent) from the floor.

The Eagles were within 42-41 when Anna Gilles scored the first basket of the fourth quarter and later within 46-44 after a Schoenenberger 3, but the Pointers scored seven of the next nine points to begin pulling away.

Taylor Greenheck scored a game-high 19 points for Stevens Point.

