College football 2021: NCAA reforms and pandemic recovery

Todd Berry, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association, said allowing college athletes to be paid by third parties will lead to the type of booster-fueled, pay-for-play scandals that were rampant in in the 1970s and ‘80s.

“And yet we’re going to do it again. And we’re going to make it legal,” Berry said.

The DI Council is also expected to clear the way for athletes to transfer one time as an undergraduate without sitting out a season.

The transfer portal is already overflowing with football players looking to move in anticipation of the rule change. Smith said the most recent count he received was 2,500.

Combine that with the NCAA giving all fall athletes a free year of eligibility for playing through the pandemic and roster management next season will be more challenging than ever.

Returning seniors won’t count against the 85-scholarship limit in 2021. Some rosters will be bloated. Other teams might not welcome back upperclassmen. Some teams could load up on transfers. Many players looking to switch schools won’t have the opportunities they were hoping for.

“I think there’s going to be collateral damage here,” Smith said.

The 2020 season was an unprecedented challenge for college football. In 2021, college football will still be adjusting to a new normal just for different reasons.

