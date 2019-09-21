TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The glaring sun was the only thing that slowed down Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III early, and that was only for an instant.
Ruggs held up momentarily before pulling in his second long touchdown catch in the second-ranked Crimson Tide’s 49-7 victory over Southern Miss on Saturday. He collected it and was off to the races again for a 74-yard score.
Ruggs said it wasn’t an underthrown ball by Tua Tagovailoa, who had another huge game.
“The sun caught in my eye,” he said. “The ball was right in the sun, so I actually turned around to make sure I secured the catch instead of catching it over the shoulder.”
Tagovailoa passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns in just three quarters, including a 45-yarder and 74-yarder to Ruggs in the first nine minutes.
He had his second straight five-TD game and the Tide (4-0) raced to a 28-0 lead in the first 19 minutes in yet another lopsided victory. Last season’s Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 17 of 21 passes.
The Golden Eagles (2-2) couldn’t keep up with the speedy Ruggs, despite a little help from the sun. He had a career high in receiving yards even before the first quarter ended.
Ruggs finished with four catches for 148 yards, all in the first half and all on four targets. He sprinted to the end zone untouched on a slant pattern for the 45-yarder.
There were plenty of big plays to go around for an offense that had back-to-back 91-yard scoring drives. Alabama scored on its first four possessions in an early kickoff in hot weather against a sizable underdog.
“There’s a lot of reasons that the players could have not played well today,” Tide coach Nick Saban said. “And I was really pleased with the fact that they were ready to play and got after it.”
Najee Harris gained 110 yards on 14 carries to become the Tide’s first 100-yard rusher since last season’s LSU game. Jerry Jeudy caught a pair of TD passes and finished with 96 yards on six catches.
No. 4 LSU 66, Vanderbilt 38
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — LSU always has played stingy defense. Now the Tigers have a high-octane offense and no plans at all to slow down anytime soon.
“Score, be aggressive,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “That’s our mentality. We’re going to be aggressive. We’re going to go get it. We’re not slowing down for anything.”
The Tigers’ aggressive approach paid off Saturday as Joe Burrow tossed four of his school-record six touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase and threw for 398 yards.
LSU (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) beat Vanderbilt (0-3, 0-2) for the eighth straight time. This marked the first meeting between these SEC charter members since 2010.
The Tigers scored their most points this season and most ever in regulation against an SEC opponent. The 104 combined points tied South Carolina’s 65-39 win over Mississippi State in 1995 for the fourth-highest scoring total in an SEC game that didn’t go into overtime.
They needed 2 minutes, 11 seconds, or less on each of their first seven scoring drives. LSU also scored 4 seconds after Micah Baskerville returned an onside kick 46 yards to open the third quarter on Burrow’s fifth TD pass.
Baskerville later blocked a punt he recovered for a TD.
No. 9 Florida 34, Tennessee 3
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Dan Mullen had some advice for Kyle Trask before the junior quarterback made his first collegiate start.
Mullen told Trask to relax and have fun. Then Mullen offered one more tidbit.“If you’re really nervous, we can fix the nervous problem,” Mullen told Trask. “Go out there and throw a bunch of picks and play terrible and you won’t have to be nervous—you won’t play no more. We’ll fix that problem.”
Trask chuckled, then stepped onto the field and showed he belonged.
Trask threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns in his first start in nearly seven years and No. 9 Florida won to extend its dominance in a series that used to be the most prominent in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division.
Trask’s first start at Florida was far from perfect, though. He lost a fumble and threw two interceptions against the Volunteers (1-3, 0-1 SEC).
But he overcame those miscues and led Florida (4-0, 2-0) to its 14th win in its last 15 games against Tennessee. Trask completed 20 of 28 passes, none better than the ones that went for touchdowns to Kyle Pitts and Freddie Swain.
Trask connected with Pitts for a 19-yard score on the opening drive of the game. He found Swain for a 29-yarder to cap Florida’s first possession of the second half.
No. 23 California 28, Mississippi 20
OXFORD, Miss. — California linebacker Evan Weaver finished with 22 tackles Saturday against Mississippi. The last one was the most important.
Weaver tackled Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee for no gain at the 1-yard line as time expired to preserve Cal’s victory. Weaver crashed hard from the right flank, wrapped up Plumlee and stopped his progress as help arrived to finish the play.
Cal coach Justin Wilcox, whose team is 4-0 for the first time since 2015, was not surprised. Weaver led every statistical category defensively for the Golden Bears, who let a late 28-13 cushion nearly disappear in the final six minutes.
The last-minute heroics almost overshadowed a brilliant performance from Chase Garbers, who threw for four touchdowns and finished 23 of 35 for 357 yards. Touchdown passes of 9 and 60 yards to Jordan Duncan and Jake Tonges on the opening two possessions of the second half preserved a lead Cal never surrendered.
Cal finished with 433 yards of total offense, including first-half touchdown passes by Garbers of 6 and 13 yards by Trevon Clark and Christopher Brown Jr. The Golden Bears were efficient offensively, managing 6 of 12 in third-down situations and 3 of 3 in the red zone, capped by touchdowns.
The Rebels (2-2, 1-0 SEC) got strong performances from quarterbacks Matt Corral and Plumlee, who led the final two possessions. Corral had a 1-yard scoring run and was 22 of 41 passing for 266 yards before leaving with a rib injury. The Rebels had 525 yards of total offense but failed on two scoring opportunities with missed field goals.
Michigan State 31, Northwestern 10
EVANSTON, Ill. — Michigan State was determined to get back on track following a stunning loss last week.
Brian Lewerke had three touchdown passes, Elijah Collins added a rushing TD and the Spartans bounced back against the Wildcats.
Lewerke completed 18 of 31 passes for 228 yards, Collins had 76 yards rushing on 17 carries and tight end Matt Seybert had two TD receptions as Michigan State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten Conference) snapped a three-game losing streak against the Wildcats (1-2, 0-1).
Michigan State lost 10-7 to Arizona State last week after an apparent game-tying field goal was negated by penalty.
The win was the 110th for Dantonio at Michigan State, which makes him the winningest coach in program history. Dantonio, who had been tied with Duffy Daugherty, is 110-52 in 13 seasons.
Indiana 38, Connecticut 3
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey understands the art of the comeback.
On Saturday, he proved he still has it.
Ramsey played virtually flawlessly, completing all but four passes, throwing for 247 yards and three touchdowns to help the Hoosiers shrug off last week’s blowout loss.
To Ramsey, who started 16 games in 2017 and 2018, this not about vindication.
It was about living up to the challenge coach Tom Allen issued during practice following last week’s 51-10 loss to No. 6 Ohio State. And with injured starter Michael Penix Jr. missing his second straight game, Ramsey took full advantage of his second chance.
Boston College 30, Rutgers 16
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Coach Steve Addazio needed a response from Boston College after being embarrassed last week and his offense line, and running back AJ Dillon gave it to him in one of those early must-win games.
Dillon ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Boston College bounced back from a horrible 24-point loss to Kansas to win.
Boston College (3-1) did on a day almost 20 players and coaches returned to New Jersey.
The win was Boston’s College’s 11th straight over the Scarlet Knights, and it extended its unbeaten streak against them to 14 games (13-0-1). This was the first game between the two founding members of the Big East Conference since 2004. The Eagles left the following year to join the ACC. Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014.
Aaron Boumerhi kicked a 37-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to give the Eagles a 17-13 lead. Dillon scored from a yard out on Boston’s College’s next offensive series to cap a 13-play, 82-yard drive on which he ran eight times for 44 yards. The junior added a 4-yard TD run with 6:32 to play, his 30th career rushing touchdown.
