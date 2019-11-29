College football: Axe and championship on the line for Gophers, Badgers

“Everything they’ve meant to this program is absolutely huge, and it will never go unnoticed,” Morgan said. “When you look back years down the road at what the University of Minnesota is, you’ll think about those guys, what they went through, and how they turned around the University of Minnesota football program.”

TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor, the second-leading rusher in the FBS, has topped the 200-yard mark in each of Wisconsin’s last three games. Though he was limited to 120 yards by Minnesota last year, Taylor and the Badgers blockers will present perhaps the greatest challenge for the Gophers defense to date in 2019.

“We’re going to try and establish the line of scrimmage,” Taylor said. “Most of the teams want to spread it out and get downfield quickly. We do a lot of things.”

GOPHERS ON THE GROUND: Morgan leads the Big Ten in passing yards and has already set Minnesota’s single-season record with 26 touchdowns, but the Gophers are still a ground-oriented team. With wintry weather forecast for Saturday, the running game ought to be just as critical for them as for the Badgers. Minnesota ranks fourth in the conference in rushing yards, behind an offensive line averaging 340 pounds per player.