College football: Badgers, Nittany Lions ready to roll

MADISON — Wisconsin and Penn State believe they are ready to contend for Big Ten football titles again after struggling through uncharacteristically inconsistent seasons amid unusual circumstances last year.

Both should have plenty of motivation heading into Saturday’s season-opening Big Ten matchup between the 12th-ranked Badgers and 19th-ranked Nittany Lions.

“We had a below-average year last year, and a lot of guys aren’t happy with that,” Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig said. “We have a lot to prove.”

Herbig understands the Badgers aren’t the only ones who feel that way.

“Penn State, they have something to prove, too,” Herbig added. “They’re (ticked) off, too.”

That should create quite the atmosphere as fans return to Camp Randall Stadium for the first time since 2019.

Wisconsin was ranked in the top 10 early in the pandemic-delayed 2020 season but finished 4-3 as its offense vanished during a three-game skid. Penn State struggled even more. With many key players opting out or getting injured, the Nittany Lions dropped their first five games before winning their last four.