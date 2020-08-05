College football: Big Ten expands COVID-19 testing, other safety aspects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — Big Ten Conference football teams will be tested at least twice a week for COVID-19, as part of new requirements from the conference.

The protocols, released Wednesday along with the conference’s football schedule, detail how all of the Big Ten fall sports will operate in terms of testing and isolating student-athletes, coaches and staff members as they attempt to play their seasons during the pandemic.

Under the updated rules, all individuals tested must use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, the conference will coordinate centralized testing through a third-part lab, and the frequency of testing will be determined by the level of contact risk. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said using a third-party lab for testing was necessary for consistency and credibility.

“Testing is a critical component. It doesn’t solve all the issues, but our goal is to make sure if we are so blessed as to be able to compete this fall in the Big Ten, that our student-athletes will not only be healthy and safe during the week, but also as we head into competition,” Warren said Wednesday during a Big Ten Network broadcast.